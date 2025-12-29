US will "kick Iran's ass" if it tries to rearm - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that if Iran tries to build up its forces, it will be kicked in the ass. However, the American leader hopes that this will not happen, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"I hear Iran is trying to build up its forces again, and if so, we'll have to take them down, we'll take them down, we'll kick their ass," he said. - Trump noted.

However, the US President hopes that this will not happen.

"I hear Iran wants to make a deal. If they want to make a deal, that's much smarter. You know, they could have made a deal last time, before we started a big attack on them." - Trump summarized.

The US President added that "they should make a deal."

"They want to make a deal. But sometimes it's not there." - Trump summarized.

Trump demands Hamas disarmament for transition to second phase of truce

Recall

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister arrived in the US for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.