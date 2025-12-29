$42.060.13
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 4318 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 5490 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 11271 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 14140 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 14327 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 17973 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 19497 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20529 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36942 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
US will "kick Iran's ass" if it tries to rearm - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The US President said that if Iran tries to rebuild its forces, and if it does, the US will kick its ass. However, the American leader hopes that this will not happen.

US will "kick Iran's ass" if it tries to rearm - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that if Iran tries to build up its forces, it will be kicked in the ass. However, the American leader hopes that this will not happen, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"I hear Iran is trying to build up its forces again, and if so, we'll have to take them down, we'll take them down, we'll kick their ass," he said.

- Trump noted.

However, the US President hopes that this will not happen.

"I hear Iran wants to make a deal. If they want to make a deal, that's much smarter. You know, they could have made a deal last time, before we started a big attack on them."

- Trump summarized.

The US President added that "they should make a deal."

"They want to make a deal. But sometimes it's not there."

- Trump summarized.

Recall

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister arrived in the US for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

