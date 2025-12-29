US will "kick Iran's ass" if it tries to rearm - Trump
The US President said that if Iran tries to rebuild its forces, and if it does, the US will kick its ass. However, the American leader hopes that this will not happen.
"I hear Iran is trying to build up its forces again, and if so, we'll have to take them down, we'll take them down, we'll kick their ass," he said.
However, the US President hopes that this will not happen.
"I hear Iran wants to make a deal. If they want to make a deal, that's much smarter. You know, they could have made a deal last time, before we started a big attack on them."
The US President added that "they should make a deal."
"They want to make a deal. But sometimes it's not there."
Today, the Israeli Prime Minister arrived in the US for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.