European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said

European leaders addressed Ukrainians and the world on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Statements were made by the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and the EU, among others, writes UNN.

Great Britain

Four years on from Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: Britain stands with you. Today, we are stepping up our military, humanitarian, and reconstruction support, and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes for a just and lasting peace. Russia will not win this war. Glory to Ukraine - wrote British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on X.

France

"Four years ago, Europe woke up to the roar of Russian bombs in Ukraine. Four years of an aggressive war chosen by Russia, brutally disregarding international law, the sovereignty of the people, and human life. Four years of strikes on cities, destroyed schools and hospitals, energy infrastructure methodically destroyed to plunge families into cold and horror. Four years and 15,000 Ukrainian civilians killed. Four years of broken destinies, violence, rapes, tortures, war crimes, and terror. Four years and thousands of Ukrainian children torn from their homeland and their families. Yet, for four years, Ukraine has held on and resisted," said French President Emmanuel Macron on X, including in Ukrainian.

"One day, Russians will realize the scale of the crime committed in their name, the absurdity of the justifications given, and the long-term devastating consequences for their country. While the Kremlin promised to seize Ukraine in a few days, only 1% of Ukrainian territory has been captured since the front stabilized in November 2022. Last month, Ukraine even liberated some territories. And at what cost for the Russians? More than 1.2 million Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed – these are Russia's largest combat losses since World War II," Macron continued.

According to him, "faced with such losses, Russia is recruiting people on the African continent to send them to fight on the Ukrainian front, often without any prior training."

This war is a triple failure for Russia: military, economic, and strategic. It has strengthened NATO, whose expansion Russia wanted to avoid, rallied Europeans, whom it sought to weaken, and exposed the fragility of imperialism of another era. As Ukraine is the first line of defense of our continent, France and Europe stand resolutely by its side - Macron emphasized.

According to him, financial, military, humanitarian, and energy aid: Europe has already mobilized 170 billion euros. "At the European Council in December, we agreed on a loan of 90 billion euros to provide Ukraine with predictable funding for the next two years. Nothing justifies revising this decision. Now we must implement it," the French president stressed.

And added: "The supply of equipment and ammunition, training, strengthening of air defense and anti-drone warfare, as well as the maintenance of already provided equipment will continue."

"So that Ukraine stands firm and Russia understands: time is not on its side," Macron pointed out.

"We will also continue to strike at the Russian war economy: we will maintain the course of sanctions and continue actions against the 'shadow fleet'," he added.

"Since there will be no peace without security, and our security is decided in Ukraine, we will continue to work within the Coalition of the Willing. In Paris on January 6, we built a strong common position with the United States on future security guarantees. Today's meeting should allow us to continue to move forward. We will also ensure that the interests of Europeans are properly taken into account in negotiations, including - in due course - when it comes to the security architecture necessary for our continent - Macron noted.

The President of France also addressed Ukrainians: "To Ukrainian women and men: we think of you with deep emotion. Of your families going through difficulties, of your children, of those who resist under attack. To those who think they can count on our fatigue: they are mistaken. We are and will remain side by side with Ukraine."

Germany

For four years, every day and every night have been a nightmare for Ukrainians. And not only for them, but for all of us. Because war has returned to Europe. Only with united forces can we end it. Because the fate of Ukraine is our fate - wrote German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Poland

Polish President Karol Nawrocki noted on X:

Russian aggression against Ukraine poses a serious threat to the security of all Europe. History teaches us that ignoring Russia's imperial ambitions has always led to tragedy. The democratic world must remain united in the face of such challenges. We expect an end to actions that destabilize the region. We respect the courage of those who defend freedom every day

EU

A joint statement was issued by European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, four years ago, Russia launched its full-scale and illegal aggressive war against Ukraine. We once again pay tribute to the brave people of Ukraine, who continue to resist and defend their country," the statement said.

Russia has not achieved its military goals in Ukraine - EU leaders emphasized.

And pointed out: "As Russia fails to advance on the battlefield, it deliberately attacks Ukrainian civilian and critical infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and residential buildings in the midst of a harsh winter. Ukrainians remain impressive in their resilience, determination, and steadfastness."

"The European Union has stood firmly by Ukraine and its people since the first day of Russian aggression. Our goal is a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. We support all efforts aimed at achieving such a peace – a peace with dignity and long-term security. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is a cornerstone. No country can annex its neighbor. Borders cannot be changed by force. The aggressor cannot be rewarded. In the current complex international and geopolitical environment, we emphasize the importance of maintaining transatlantic and global solidarity with Ukraine," the statement reads.

"The European Union will continue to provide comprehensive political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people. We remain Ukraine's largest donor," EU leaders emphasized.

In addition to almost 200 billion euros in support since 2022, European leaders have agreed to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in 2026-27 to help Ukraine meet its urgent budgetary and defense needs and remain strong in the face of Russian attacks. "60 billion euros from this support package will be spent on military needs (Porcupine program). The first payment will be made as soon as possible - EU leaders stressed.

It is also noted that "this winter, the EU and its member states have provided Ukraine with unprecedented energy assistance, as well as air defense and anti-drone systems, and humanitarian aid." "A new support package – for emergency supply of generators and humanitarian aid. To increase Ukraine's energy resilience and avoid a repeat of today's emergency, we are working with Ukraine on a new energy security and readiness plan focused on repairing and strengthening grids, rapidly restarting damaged power plants, and quickly deploying decentralized renewable energy generation," the statement says.

"Putin's war of attrition is relentlessly draining Russia, and we intend to exert further pressure on Russia to cease its aggression and engage in meaningful negotiations for peace. We intend to intensify pressure on Russia's energy and financial sectors and take additional measures against the 'shadow fleet'," the statement said.

"But our efforts in support of Ukraine are also aimed at the day after – when the fighting ends. The European Union and its member states, in accordance with their competencies, are ready to contribute to reliable and credible security guarantees so that Russia can never again attack Ukraine," the statement said.

And it adds: "We will ensure that Russia is held accountable for the crimes committed and the damage it has caused. We aim to launch the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and the International Commission for Claims against Ukraine as soon as possible, both within the Council of Europe."

"The future of a secure and prosperous Ukraine lies in the European Union. Ukraine has made significant progress in reforms aimed at EU accession, under very difficult circumstances. Ukraine can count on our full support in EU accession and post-war reconstruction," EU leaders stated.

"We stand firmly with Ukraine. For a just and lasting peace. For a strong and sovereign Ukraine in a strong and sovereign Europe," the statement emphasizes.

In solidarity with the Ukrainian people, we raise the Ukrainian flag alongside the EU flag at the headquarters of EU diplomacy. This is more than just a symbol. Ukraine's future is in the EU. With our support, Ukrainians are resisting and standing firm. The fastest way to end this war is to increase pressure on Russia and provide more support to Ukraine. May this be the last anniversary of the war we celebrate - emphasized EU High Representative Kaja Kallas on X.

