Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - Bloomberg

February 23, 05:51 PM • 10949 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 20721 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 17974 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 18053 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 14940 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 12601 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 11739 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12579 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 44021 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 48487 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 10044 views
Costa urged Orban to unblock a €90 billion loan for UkraineFebruary 23, 06:02 PM • 5562 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideo08:42 PM • 5810 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhoto09:02 PM • 6900 views
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideo09:28 PM • 5104 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 23138 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 141623 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 150817 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Robert Fico
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro (city)
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhoto09:02 PM • 6920 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideo08:42 PM • 5826 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 10054 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 30587 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 64521 views
Social network
Technology
Starlink
The Diplomat
Series

Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Russian Urals crude oil is selling at its largest discount in almost three years, reaching $30.62 per barrel relative to Brent. This is a consequence of Western sanctions, particularly those imposed by the United States.

Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - Bloomberg

Russian oil is being sold at the largest discount on the international market in almost three years due to Western sanctions. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing data from the international pricing agency Argus Media, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the average discount on Urals crude oil to Brent crude oil with deliveries from Russia's western ports reached $30.62 per barrel.

The prices demonstrate the impact of Western sanctions, especially those imposed by the US late last year, on Moscow. It is unclear how the 15% global tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday after a court blocked his previous duties, could affect future purchases by India.

- the article says.

It is indicated that Urals at the port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea was traded at $42.09 per barrel, and in Novorossiysk the price fell to $40.44 per barrel. At the same time, the Russian government planned that in 2026 the average price of Urals would be about $59 per barrel. Due to this discount, Urals is now trading 43% cheaper than benchmark Brent crude, which serves as a benchmark for world prices.

Recall

Oil is getting cheaper after the US announced an increase in import tariffs to 15%. This intensified investors' concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

Chinese refiners buy Russian oil instead of India in February at discounts - Bloomberg20.02.26, 17:26 • 8912 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Donald Trump
India
United States