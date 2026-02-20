Chinese refiners buy Russian oil instead of India in February at discounts - Bloomberg

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
02:46 PM • 1716 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 5242 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 9238 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 11622 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 23607 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 11655 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 18969 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49479 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82083 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51367 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.8m/s
64%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 30768 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 33133 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 17957 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 27678 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 14440 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 6176 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 14474 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 23594 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 54152 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 89283 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 3238 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 27704 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 33159 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 30794 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 26954 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Chinese refiners buy Russian oil instead of India in February at discounts - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Chinese refiners are actively buying Russian oil, replacing India as the main buyer. Russian crude oil supplies to China rose to 2.09 million barrels per day in February.

Chinese refiners buy Russian oil instead of India in February at discounts - Bloomberg

Oil from Russia, which India refused amid US pressure, is being bought by Chinese refineries. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Chinese refineries are buying Russian oil that India is shunning, helping Moscow overcome a drop in purchases by the country that is usually its largest buyer of seaborne barrels.

- the publication writes.

Deliveries of Russian crude oil to Chinese ports rose to 2.09 million barrels per day in the first 18 days of February, according to vessel tracking data. The increase - from 1.72 million barrels per day for the whole of January and 1.39 million in December - more than offset the decline from India.

It is noted that Russia's ability to find buyers for its oil is vital for the Kremlin as the war in Ukraine approaches its four-year mark, and there are also signs of pressure on production and drilling rates. At the same time, the US is pressuring Indian refineries to stop buying crude oil from Moscow.

Russian oil imports to India have remained at around 1.2 million barrels per day in recent months, down from 1.78 million in November, and about 40% below the recent peak recorded last June.

According to tracking data, in December, Urals crude oil shipments to China increased to 600,000 barrels per day. This is the highest figure since 2018. Given that more than 20 cargoes have not yet been unloaded, and approximately half of them still do not have a final destination, this figure may increase.

Recall

India will import the largest amount of crude oil from Saudi Arabia in over six years this month, as the South Asian country faces continued US pressure to reduce purchases of Russian oil products. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
India
Saudi Arabia
China
United States
Ukraine