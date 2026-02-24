Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia late in the evening of February 23 has increased to five. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

It is noted that in the period from 23:10 to 23:45, the enemy attacked the regional center with unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured, including one child.

At one address, a production building next to a nine-story building was hit. Rescuers are extinguishing a fire on an area of 200 square meters. Nearby buildings were also damaged. At another location, a hit was recorded in an open area near residential areas. Five five-story buildings and cars parked in the yard were damaged. - the report says.

It is indicated that all emergency services are working at the sites. Forces and means from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region have been involved to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

In turn, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, clarified that the Russians launched at least eight strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

The enemy late in the evening of February 23 attacked Zaporizhzhia. There are wounded, a fire broke out - the enemy attacked the city with drones.

