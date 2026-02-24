Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
February 23, 05:51 PM • 10417 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 18886 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 16662 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 16762 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 14344 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 12387 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 11621 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12529 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 43600 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 48097 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
94%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 8866 views
Costa urged Orban to unblock a €90 billion loan for UkraineFebruary 23, 06:02 PM • 4782 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideo08:42 PM • 4808 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhoto09:02 PM • 5074 views
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideo09:28 PM • 3848 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 22606 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 43600 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 48097 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 141251 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 150463 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Kyrylo Budanov
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Lviv
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhoto09:02 PM • 5152 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideo08:42 PM • 4836 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 8912 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 30364 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 64336 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Starlink
The Diplomat
Series

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Five people, including a child, were injured as a result of a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 23. The enemy launched at least eight strikes, damaging a production building and residential buildings.

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia late in the evening of February 23 has increased to five. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the period from 23:10 to 23:45, the enemy attacked the regional center with unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured, including one child.

At one address, a production building next to a nine-story building was hit. Rescuers are extinguishing a fire on an area of 200 square meters. Nearby buildings were also damaged. At another location, a hit was recorded in an open area near residential areas. Five five-story buildings and cars parked in the yard were damaged.

- the report says.

It is indicated that all emergency services are working at the sites. Forces and means from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region have been involved to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

In turn, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, clarified that the Russians launched at least eight strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

The enemy late in the evening of February 23 attacked Zaporizhzhia. There are wounded, a fire broke out - the enemy attacked the city with drones.

Zaporizhzhia suffered a drone attack from Russia, with one fatality and damage to industrial infrastructure23.02.26, 08:54 • 4156 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine