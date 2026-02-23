Zaporizhzhia suffered a drone attack from Russia, with one fatality and damage to industrial infrastructure

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured another, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"One person died, one was injured. The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the Russians attacked the city with UAVs.

"An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged. A 33-year-old man died, and a 45-year-old man was injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

