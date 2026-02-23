Zaporizhzhia suffered a drone attack from Russia, with one fatality and damage to industrial infrastructure

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
February 22, 07:57 PM • 15731 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 33206 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 34536 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 41402 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 39819 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 48382 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 53917 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 42803 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 69058 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 75211 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
98%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situationFebruary 22, 09:22 PM • 8178 views
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in SeoulFebruary 22, 09:44 PM • 13144 views
Iran and Russia have signed a secret agreement worth half a billion euros for the supply of modern anti-aircraft systemsFebruary 22, 09:59 PM • 11023 views
The film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won a BAFTA award for best documentaryFebruary 22, 10:19 PM • 5114 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decadeFebruary 22, 11:24 PM • 16548 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 90102 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 99952 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 107009 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 118720 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 156834 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gitanas Nausėda
Pope Leo XIV
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Lviv
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 44206 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 45914 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 45835 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 36665 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 39071 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
9K720 Iskander

Zaporizhzhia suffered a drone attack from Russia, with one fatality and damage to industrial infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility. As a result of the strike, a 33-year-old man was killed, and a 45-year-old man was injured.

Zaporizhzhia suffered a drone attack from Russia, with one fatality and damage to industrial infrastructure

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured another, damaging an industrial infrastructure facility, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"One person died, one was injured. The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the Russians attacked the city with UAVs.

"An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged. A 33-year-old man died, and a 45-year-old man was injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Drone attack on Odesa kills two and causes significant damage to city infrastructure – Odesa Regional Military Administration23.02.26, 07:50 • 1380 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia