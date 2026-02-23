Drone attack on Odesa kills two and causes significant damage to city infrastructure – Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of February 23, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive drone attack on the Odesa region, targeting industrial and energy facilities. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that two residents were killed and three more were injured to varying degrees of severity as a result of the enemy strike. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At night, the enemy again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Industrial, energy and civilian infrastructure facilities were hit. Unfortunately, two people died – noted the head of the region.

As a result of the attack, significant damage was recorded to production workshops, warehouses, administrative buildings, and a car dealership. One of the enemy drones hit an apartment in a multi-story residential building, but the warhead of the apparatus did not detonate, which prevented a larger number of casualties. SES rescuers promptly extinguished all fires that arose at the impact sites, and the service's psychologists provided necessary assistance to the residents of the damaged high-rise building.

Communal and emergency services continue to work at the scene, clearing debris and restoring damaged communications. Law enforcement agencies are inspecting the territories and collecting evidence of further war crimes committed by the aggressor country against the civilian population.

