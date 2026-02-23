Drone attack on Odesa kills two and causes significant damage to city infrastructure – Odesa Regional Military Administration

$43.270.00
February 22, 07:57 PM • 13759 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 28461 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 31520 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 38506 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 37610 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 47334 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 53027 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 42478 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 68780 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 74906 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Popular news
Protesters staged a demonstration in Verona before the Olympic closing ceremonyFebruary 22, 08:51 PM • 4548 views
Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situationFebruary 22, 09:22 PM • 5156 views
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in SeoulFebruary 22, 09:44 PM • 10749 views
Iran and Russia have signed a secret agreement worth half a billion euros for the supply of modern anti-aircraft systemsFebruary 22, 09:59 PM • 7258 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decadeFebruary 22, 11:24 PM • 14149 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 87600 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 97432 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 104724 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 116551 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 154623 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 42977 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 44749 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 44790 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 35705 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 38157 views
Drone attack on Odesa kills two and causes significant damage to city infrastructure – Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

On the night of February 23, Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, targeting industrial and energy facilities. Two people were killed, three were injured, and there is significant damage to infrastructure.

Drone attack on Odesa kills two and causes significant damage to city infrastructure – Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of February 23, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive drone attack on the Odesa region, targeting industrial and energy facilities. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that two residents were killed and three more were injured to varying degrees of severity as a result of the enemy strike. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At night, the enemy again attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Industrial, energy and civilian infrastructure facilities were hit. Unfortunately, two people died

– noted the head of the region.

As a result of the attack, significant damage was recorded to production workshops, warehouses, administrative buildings, and a car dealership. One of the enemy drones hit an apartment in a multi-story residential building, but the warhead of the apparatus did not detonate, which prevented a larger number of casualties. SES rescuers promptly extinguished all fires that arose at the impact sites, and the service's psychologists provided necessary assistance to the residents of the damaged high-rise building.

Communal and emergency services continue to work at the scene, clearing debris and restoring damaged communications. Law enforcement agencies are inspecting the territories and collecting evidence of further war crimes committed by the aggressor country against the civilian population.

Zelenskyy instructs Ministry of Defense to strengthen drone protection in border areas22.02.26, 22:20 • 4284 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Odesa