Pope Leo XIV changed residence - in the Vatican they started talking about a new stage of his pontificate

$44.1650.96
ukenru
10:18 AM • 656 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
March 15, 12:18 AM • 26658 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 37115 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 32351 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 29101 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 47855 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
March 14, 01:14 PM • 45589 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know
March 14, 07:48 AM • 24808 views
Zelenskyy after massive Russian attack pointed to Europe's need for missile production against ballistic missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 62668 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 89665 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2m/s
43%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Government allocates 11.2 billion for critical infrastructure protectionMarch 15, 12:55 AM • 8840 views
Israel informed the US about a critical shortage of interceptor missiles - mediaMarch 15, 01:31 AM • 10431 views
Russian army massively withdraws equipment deep into the rear due to increasing losses near the front line - "ATESH"March 15, 02:08 AM • 16937 views
Switzerland banned US planes linked to war in Iran from flying over its territoryMarch 15, 02:43 AM • 7788 views
CPD: Russia launched a large-scale campaign to discredit Ukraine in Europe05:32 AM • 11770 views
Publications
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 47855 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 45589 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipesMarch 14, 09:04 AM • 34887 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 44852 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 49289 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Kardashian
Xi Jinping
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracy10:00 AM • 1182 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 23635 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 30747 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 26423 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 40307 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
S-400 missile system
Gold

Pope Leo XIV changed residence - in the Vatican they started talking about a new stage of his pontificate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1734 views

The Pontiff settled in the official apartments after extensive renovations. This decision is seen as a return to tradition and the beginning of active changes in the Curia.

Pope Leo XIV changed residence - in the Vatican they started talking about a new stage of his pontificate

Pope Leo XIV has moved into the renovated papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace, which his predecessor Francis once refused. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP News.

Details

The Pontiff moved into the renovated papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace, which had not been used for 12 years of his predecessor Francis's pontificate. In the Vatican, this move is seen as a sign of a new stage in the pontificate.

In the Vatican, this move by the pontiff is already seen as a sign of a new stage in the pontificate, which is approaching its first anniversary.

Where the Pope lived

After his election last May, Leo XIV continued to live in a small apartment in the Palazzo del Sant’Uffizio, which houses the Holy See's doctrine of faith office. At the same time, the papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace were not used for 12 years of Francis's pontificate and required extensive renovation, including updating electrical networks, water supply, and other communications.

Francis once explained his refusal of the residence by his desire to live among people. Instead, he chose the Vatican residence Santa Marta, where priests and cardinals usually stay during conclaves. This choice corresponded to his restrained style and unwillingness to emphasize the external solemnity of papal authority.

The Pope and his attributes

In contrast, Leo XIV, who became the first Pope from the United States in history, demonstrates a greater adherence to the traditional attributes of the papacy. His decision to move to the Apostolic Palace was positively received, particularly by conservative commentators, who see it as a sign of respect for the institution of the papacy.

Formally, Leo XIV received the residence shortly after his election, when he inspected the reception halls and private chapel. After Francis's death on April 21, the apartments, according to protocol, were sealed with red ribbon and sealing wax.

Activation of the pontificate

The Pope's move also coincided with signs of an invigorated pontificate. This week, Leo XIV made another important personnel appointment in the Vatican administration, entrusting Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín of Spain to head the Vatican's charitable service.

In addition, a team of close assistants has already formed around the pontiff. It includes the Pope's secretary Edgardo Iván Rimaycuna Inga from Peru, the deputy regent of the papal household Edward Daniang Daleng from Nigeria, as well as administrative assistants Anton Kappler, a former Swiss Guard officer, and Piergiorgio Zanetti, a former gendarme.

Pope Leo XIV criticizes the "bubble of comfort and luxury" surrounding the wealthy elite10.10.25, 10:53 • 3578 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyNews of the World
Electricity
Peru
Pope Leo XIV
Associated Press
charity
Nigeria
Spain
United States
Vatican City