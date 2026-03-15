Pope Leo XIV changed residence - in the Vatican they started talking about a new stage of his pontificate

Pope Leo XIV has moved into the renovated papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace, which his predecessor Francis once refused. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP News.

Details

The Pontiff moved into the renovated papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace, which had not been used for 12 years of his predecessor Francis's pontificate. In the Vatican, this move is seen as a sign of a new stage in the pontificate.

In the Vatican, this move by the pontiff is already seen as a sign of a new stage in the pontificate, which is approaching its first anniversary.

Where the Pope lived

After his election last May, Leo XIV continued to live in a small apartment in the Palazzo del Sant’Uffizio, which houses the Holy See's doctrine of faith office. At the same time, the papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace were not used for 12 years of Francis's pontificate and required extensive renovation, including updating electrical networks, water supply, and other communications.

Francis once explained his refusal of the residence by his desire to live among people. Instead, he chose the Vatican residence Santa Marta, where priests and cardinals usually stay during conclaves. This choice corresponded to his restrained style and unwillingness to emphasize the external solemnity of papal authority.

The Pope and his attributes

In contrast, Leo XIV, who became the first Pope from the United States in history, demonstrates a greater adherence to the traditional attributes of the papacy. His decision to move to the Apostolic Palace was positively received, particularly by conservative commentators, who see it as a sign of respect for the institution of the papacy.

Formally, Leo XIV received the residence shortly after his election, when he inspected the reception halls and private chapel. After Francis's death on April 21, the apartments, according to protocol, were sealed with red ribbon and sealing wax.

Activation of the pontificate

The Pope's move also coincided with signs of an invigorated pontificate. This week, Leo XIV made another important personnel appointment in the Vatican administration, entrusting Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín of Spain to head the Vatican's charitable service.

In addition, a team of close assistants has already formed around the pontiff. It includes the Pope's secretary Edgardo Iván Rimaycuna Inga from Peru, the deputy regent of the papal household Edward Daniang Daleng from Nigeria, as well as administrative assistants Anton Kappler, a former Swiss Guard officer, and Piergiorgio Zanetti, a former gendarme.

Pope Leo XIV criticizes the "bubble of comfort and luxury" surrounding the wealthy elite