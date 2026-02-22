$43.270.00
Zelenskyy instructs Ministry of Defense to strengthen drone protection in border areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Ministry of Defense to strengthen protection against Russian drones in border areas. This is due to an increase in attacks against civilians, rescuers, and repair crews.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the military, must also strengthen protection against Russian drones in border areas, where there are more and more attacks against civilian vehicles, against rescuers, against our repair crews. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Air defense, the Ministry of Defense, and government structures also received the necessary tasks. I expect that at all levels, the work will be joint and truly operational. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with our military, must also strengthen protection against Russian drones in border areas, where there are more and more attacks against civilian vehicles, against rescuers, against our repair crews.

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, the experience of the frontline regions should be effectively extended to the Sumy region, as well as to the Chernihiv region.

Let's add

In addition, according to the President, today at the selector meeting, for the first time, they discussed with representatives of the regions the new Russian tactic of massive strikes. When logistics facilities, primarily railways, as well as water supply facilities, are increasingly becoming targets. And it is very important that everyone on the ground understands such a threat and works accordingly to protect themselves.

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine