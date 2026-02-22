Enemy drone attacked ambulance during evacuation of wounded: policeman and his wife-paramedic killed

In the Sumy region, an enemy drone attacked an ambulance during an evacuation - a police officer, his paramedic wife, and two wounded people died, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The couple Serhiy and Khrystyna Slavski were providing assistance to 17-year-old and 25-year-old boys who were blown up by an unknown explosive device.

After picking up the wounded, they set off in an ambulance to the district center. On the way, the car was attacked by an enemy drone. As a result of the strike, Serhiy, Khrystyna, and two victims died on the spot. The ambulance driver was hospitalized in serious condition - the report says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that attacking an ambulance is the limit of the enemy's absolute baseness.

Serhiy and Khrystyna will forever remain an example of true humanity and devotion to their calling - the agency added.

Russian drone attacked 'White Angels' car in Kharkiv region, two policemen killed