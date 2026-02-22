Enemy drone attacked ambulance during evacuation of wounded: policeman and his wife-paramedic killed

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
02:20 PM • 6942 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 11939 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 16656 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 32496 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 42714 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 36798 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 59596 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 60911 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 40956 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38051 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
76%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22VideoFebruary 22, 07:04 AM • 17578 views
The number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people after the explosions on February 22PhotoFebruary 22, 07:19 AM • 6040 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22February 22, 07:37 AM • 10740 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideo12:22 PM • 12011 views
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead02:55 PM • 7356 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 69607 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 79179 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 88643 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 101357 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 139423 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Vadym Filashkin
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 32311 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 34759 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 35605 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 27218 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 29752 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Fox News

Enemy drone attacked ambulance during evacuation of wounded: policeman and his wife-paramedic killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Spouses Serhiy and Khrystyna Slavski were providing assistance to 17-year-old and 25-year-old boys who were injured by an unknown explosive device.

Enemy drone attacked ambulance during evacuation of wounded: policeman and his wife-paramedic killed

In the Sumy region, an enemy drone attacked an ambulance during an evacuation - a police officer, his paramedic wife, and two wounded people died, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The couple Serhiy and Khrystyna Slavski were providing assistance to 17-year-old and 25-year-old boys who were blown up by an unknown explosive device.

After picking up the wounded, they set off in an ambulance to the district center. On the way, the car was attacked by an enemy drone. As a result of the strike, Serhiy, Khrystyna, and two victims died on the spot. The ambulance driver was hospitalized in serious condition 

- the report says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that attacking an ambulance is the limit of the enemy's absolute baseness.

Serhiy and Khrystyna will forever remain an example of true humanity and devotion to their calling 

- the agency added.

Russian drone attacked 'White Angels' car in Kharkiv region, two policemen killed20.02.26, 15:58 • 3150 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast