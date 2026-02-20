$43.270.03
01:29 PM • 1534 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 3878 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 7016 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17637 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 8790 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 17391 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 48274 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81391 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50759 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 86555 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Publications
Exclusives
Russian drone attacked 'White Angels' car in Kharkiv region, two policemen killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy Lancet-type UAV attacked the 'White Angels' evacuation unit. Two policemen were killed, and another was wounded.

Russian drone attacked 'White Angels' car in Kharkiv region, two policemen killed

An enemy drone attacked the "White Angels" evacuation unit in the Kharkiv region, killing two police officers and injuring another, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

According to the police, special forces of the "White Angels" unit set out today to evacuate civilians. Near the village of Seredniy Burluk, the law enforcement officers' armored vehicle was attacked by an enemy Lancet-type UAV. As a result of the strike, two police officers received fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Yulia Keleberda and Yevhen Kalgan joined the "White Angels" unit from its inception. Behind them are numerous trips to the most dangerous settlements, dozens of rescued families, evacuated children, elderly people, and people with disabilities. They repeatedly risked their own lives to save others. Unfortunately, this evacuation was their last. Yulia was only 23 years old. She is survived by her parents. Yevhen was 39 years old. His wife, mother, 16-year-old son, and 7-year-old daughter are left without a husband and father.

- law enforcement officers reported.

The leadership and personnel of the Kharkiv Oblast police express deep and sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Occupiers deliberately attacked a civilian evacuation vehicle in Sumy region: there are injured14.01.26, 14:21 • 3959 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lancet (loitering munition)
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast