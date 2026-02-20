Russian drone attacked 'White Angels' car in Kharkiv region, two policemen killed

An enemy drone attacked the "White Angels" evacuation unit in the Kharkiv region, killing two police officers and injuring another, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

According to the police, special forces of the "White Angels" unit set out today to evacuate civilians. Near the village of Seredniy Burluk, the law enforcement officers' armored vehicle was attacked by an enemy Lancet-type UAV. As a result of the strike, two police officers received fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Yulia Keleberda and Yevhen Kalgan joined the "White Angels" unit from its inception. Behind them are numerous trips to the most dangerous settlements, dozens of rescued families, evacuated children, elderly people, and people with disabilities. They repeatedly risked their own lives to save others. Unfortunately, this evacuation was their last. Yulia was only 23 years old. She is survived by her parents. Yevhen was 39 years old. His wife, mother, 16-year-old son, and 7-year-old daughter are left without a husband and father. - law enforcement officers reported.

The leadership and personnel of the Kharkiv Oblast police express deep and sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

