Occupiers deliberately attacked a civilian evacuation vehicle in Sumy region: there are injured

In Sumy region, Russians carried out a targeted attack on a civilian evacuation vehicle, police officers sustained minor injuries. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

During the evacuation of people from the border area of Shostka district, an enemy drone attacked a vehicle of the special police unit "White Angel". The transport is civilian and well-known to residents of the border region. "White Angels" evacuate people from dangerous areas daily. Behind each such trip are specific human stories and saved lives. - Hryhorov reported.

According to him, the car sustained significant damage. It was due to the vehicle's armor that the people being evacuated were not harmed, although they experienced severe stress. Police officers with minor injuries are currently undergoing examination.

Thanks to the professional actions and coordination of the "White Angels", the evacuation was successfully completed, and people were transported to a safer place. I thank the police for their resilience, professionalism, and daily risk for the sake of saving people. - Hryhorov added.

The head of the Sumy OVA also emphasized that the sooner people decide to evacuate from border areas, the safer it is both for themselves and for those who go daily to places where danger never disappears.

Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements