12:14 PM • 2214 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 6744 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 10667 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 11417 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 13559 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 40736 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 37890 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 33912 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34910 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 55630 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Occupiers deliberately attacked a civilian evacuation vehicle in Sumy region: there are injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

In Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian police evacuation vehicle "White Angel" that was evacuating people from the border area of Shostka district. Police officers sustained minor injuries, and the evacuated people were not harmed thanks to the vehicle's armor.

Occupiers deliberately attacked a civilian evacuation vehicle in Sumy region: there are injured

In Sumy region, Russians carried out a targeted attack on a civilian evacuation vehicle, police officers sustained minor injuries. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

During the evacuation of people from the border area of Shostka district, an enemy drone attacked a vehicle of the special police unit "White Angel". The transport is civilian and well-known to residents of the border region. "White Angels" evacuate people from dangerous areas daily. Behind each such trip are specific human stories and saved lives.

- Hryhorov reported.

According to him, the car sustained significant damage. It was due to the vehicle's armor that the people being evacuated were not harmed, although they experienced severe stress. Police officers with minor injuries are currently undergoing examination.

Thanks to the professional actions and coordination of the "White Angels", the evacuation was successfully completed, and people were transported to a safer place. I thank the police for their resilience, professionalism, and daily risk for the sake of saving people.

- Hryhorov added.

The head of the Sumy OVA also emphasized that the sooner people decide to evacuate from border areas, the safer it is both for themselves and for those who go daily to places where danger never disappears.

Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements14.01.26, 11:48 • 2598 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast