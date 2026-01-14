Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:52 AM • 3086 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 6924 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 31945 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 34458 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 31320 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 33372 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 50715 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28379 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 31623 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 36438 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
83%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of RomaniaJanuary 14, 12:09 AM • 11431 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 19588 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 9944 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 12398 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 7834 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 12574 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 31945 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 50715 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 42583 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 75252 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 18197 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 53222 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 46430 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 51357 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 52864 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
Social network
The Diplomat

Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Authorities have announced the mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The decision concerns 40 children from 26 families, who will be accommodated in Cherkasy Oblast.

Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements

The authorities have announced the mandatory evacuation of children, along with their parents or legal representatives, from five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Details

The decision was made during a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation. It concerns 40 children from 26 families in two communities. Cherkasy region has been designated for their reception and accommodation.

Mandatory evacuation is always a difficult step. But in the conditions of constant shelling, it is the only responsible way to save lives, first and foremost - children.

- Kuleba stated.

He added: together with the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, local authorities, and all involved services, clear coordination of actions, a safe evacuation route, and necessary support for each family at all stages are ensured.

Recall

SES employees evacuated 11 people, including two families with four young children, from under shelling in the Preobrazhenska community of Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, SES rescuers evacuated the last resident of the village of Novokryvorizhzhia, Kryvorizka community, Donetsk region. The woman, born in 1956, was evacuated along with her pets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Animals
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine