Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements

The authorities have announced the mandatory evacuation of children, along with their parents or legal representatives, from five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Details

The decision was made during a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation. It concerns 40 children from 26 families in two communities. Cherkasy region has been designated for their reception and accommodation.

Mandatory evacuation is always a difficult step. But in the conditions of constant shelling, it is the only responsible way to save lives, first and foremost - children. - Kuleba stated.

He added: together with the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, local authorities, and all involved services, clear coordination of actions, a safe evacuation route, and necessary support for each family at all stages are ensured.

Recall

SES employees evacuated 11 people, including two families with four young children, from under shelling in the Preobrazhenska community of Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, SES rescuers evacuated the last resident of the village of Novokryvorizhzhia, Kryvorizka community, Donetsk region. The woman, born in 1956, was evacuated along with her pets.