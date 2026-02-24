Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without power

In the Odesa region, the aftermath of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure is being eliminated. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to her information, immediately after the attack on the substation in Odesa, 156.6 thousand consumers were disconnected, most of whom had their power restored. However, as of the evening of February 23, about 18 thousand subscribers remained without electricity.

Electricity supply at the substation in Chornomorsk has been restored. Critical infrastructure is operating normally. 20 high-power generators are in use, and another 40 are in reserve. Water supply, heat supply, and gas supply are ensured. In Odesa, 290 invincibility points and 21 State Emergency Service assistance points have been deployed - Svyrydenko said.

She added that energy workers and all responsible services are working continuously "to fully restore electricity supply for people as soon as possible."

Recall

On the night of February 23, Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, targeting industrial and energy facilities. Two people died, three were injured, and there was significant damage to infrastructure.

