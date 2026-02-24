$43.270.01
February 23, 05:51 PM • 11258 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 21703 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 18646 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 18709 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 15323 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 12714 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 11821 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12625 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 44288 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 48741 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In the Odesa region, the aftermath of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure is being eliminated. Most consumers have had their power restored, but 18,000 subscribers remain without electricity.

Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without power

In the Odesa region, the aftermath of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure is being eliminated. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to her information, immediately after the attack on the substation in Odesa, 156.6 thousand consumers were disconnected, most of whom had their power restored. However, as of the evening of February 23, about 18 thousand subscribers remained without electricity.

Electricity supply at the substation in Chornomorsk has been restored. Critical infrastructure is operating normally. 20 high-power generators are in use, and another 40 are in reserve. Water supply, heat supply, and gas supply are ensured. In Odesa, 290 invincibility points and 21 State Emergency Service assistance points have been deployed

- Svyrydenko said.

She added that energy workers and all responsible services are working continuously "to fully restore electricity supply for people as soon as possible."

Recall

On the night of February 23, Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, targeting industrial and energy facilities. Two people died, three were injured, and there was significant damage to infrastructure.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyUNN-Odesa
