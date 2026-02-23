$43.270.01
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 464 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition
05:17 PM • 1146 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - Fico
03:53 PM • 5642 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 8976 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9226 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 11312 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 37388 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 43001 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 27105 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Popular news
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition government
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to know
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:20 PM • 37379 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
01:02 PM • 42996 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first time
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported the restoration of control over 400 sq. km of territory and 8 settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out counterattacks to equalize the front line, not a counteroffensive.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces in the Oleksandrivka direction have regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory and eight settlements since the end of January. He held a meeting with commanders regarding the execution of combat missions and strengthening of defense.

"I am working directly in the areas of combat missions in the Southern operational zone. During another working trip, I visited units that are advancing and units that are holding the defense in one of the key sectors of the front," the Commander-in-Chief stated.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are not conducting a counteroffensive, but are carrying out counterattacks to equalize the front line, close vulnerable areas, and prepare for a stable defense. At the same time, the Russian army is conducting a large-scale rotation and preparing for the spring offensive campaign of 2026 with an emphasis on other sectors of the front. Andriy Kramarov, a reserve officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military expert, told UNN about this in a comment.

Starlink as an unexpected factor for the enemy

One of the factors that significantly affected the situation was the degradation of the enemy's communication system. According to the expert, he expected that problems with Starlink would be a challenge for the Russians, but did not assume that the consequences would be so significant.

"I thought it would be a problem, and they would try to solve it. But for them, it resulted in a rollback in the communication system. They actually rolled back. To be honest, I didn't expect it to create such a big problem for them," Kramarov noted.

At the same time, he emphasizes that the situation cannot be explained solely by communication problems.

Zaporizhzhia direction: what is happening there

According to the expert, the key factor was the structure and use of Russian reserves. Russia held significant forces in this direction for a long time, unable to use them in other sectors of the front.

"The Russians had a lot of reserves left in the Zaporizhzhia direction. They understood that they did not have enough front width to effectively use these troops elsewhere. There were less than 150,000 personnel, and they decided to throw these reserves into action in the Zaporizhzhia direction," he explained.

Kramarov admits that at that time, the Ukrainian defense in certain areas was also insufficiently prepared, which the enemy took advantage of.

"It turned out that we also did not have a sufficiently built defense there. The Russians brought in reserves and were able to occupy certain positions," the expert added.

Enemy rotation and preparation for spring 2026

Currently, according to Kramarov, there are no active large-scale hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia direction, as the Russian army has withdrawn some reserves and is conducting rotation.

"Now there is a large rotation of troops there. They are preparing for an offensive operation in the spring of 2026. The main focus is not Zaporizhzhia, but Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk direction, Myrnohrad," he noted.

The transfer of reserves from the Zaporizhzhia direction, according to the expert, gave Ukrainian units the opportunity to act more actively in certain areas.

Why this is not a counteroffensive

Kramarov emphasizes: what is happening now is incorrect to call a counteroffensive. It is about a defensive counterattack and stabilization actions.

"This is not a counteroffensive. This is a counterattack. We are taking control of certain territories where we see that the enemy has no opportunity to enter. This is equalizing the front line and stabilizing the situation," he explained.

The expert is critical of statements about the liberation of "400 square kilometers." Andriy Kramarov does not deny that territories have indeed been liberated, but draws attention to the nuances. 

"To talk about 400 square kilometers is incorrect. The territory exists, but it sounds populist. In fact, it is about strengthening the defense and equalizing the front line. There is no major offensive here," Kramarov emphasized.

For comparison, he recalled real counteroffensive operations of past years.

"A counteroffensive is what happened in Kharkiv or Kherson, when we broke through the front line and entered the enemy's rear. I participated in the Kherson operation and I know what it is. What is happening now is not it," the expert stressed.

Key goal - stabilization and defense preparation

The main task of Ukrainian units in the Zaporizhzhia direction now is not to advance deep, but to close vulnerable points and prepare for defense to avoid a repeat of the breakthroughs that occurred in the fall.

"We are stabilizing the front line, taking back individual heights, particularly in the Huliaipole direction. These are key positions for artillery placement and drone operations. Also, with these actions, we are disrupting the enemy's offensive," he summarized. 

The settlement of Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Voloshyn

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Starlink
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine