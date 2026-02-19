$43.290.03
The settlement of Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, refuted Russian claims of capturing Krynychne. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting counter-offensive actions in the Oleksandrivka direction to prevent enemy advancement.

The settlement of Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Voloshyn

The settlement of Krynychne in the Zaporizhzhia region remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite claims on Russian resources about its alleged capture. The Defense Forces are also conducting counter-offensive and assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction to prevent Russian troops from advancing towards the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I would like to say that Russian public pages have once again started spreading various information that they have captured the settlement of Krynychne. Krynychne is generally located west of Svyatopetrivka and Staroukrainka. That is, they would have to try very, very hard to get there. I want to refute this information, because Krynychne is under our control," Voloshyn said.

He noted that over the past day, the Defense Forces conducted more than 20 search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations, destroying enemy infiltration groups and assault groups that tried to penetrate deep into Ukrainian defenses, and also carried out counter-offensive actions, refuting Russian claims that they had captured some territories.

"In addition, we are also reducing the gray zone. We do not allow the enemy to bring in reinforcement groups, we do not allow them to attack our positions. In some cases, we act proactively, and in some areas of the front line, the enemy thinks that we have organized some kind of counter-offensive, but these are our coordinated actions to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into our territory," Voloshyn added.

In addition, according to the spokesman, the Russian army is trying to dislodge Ukrainian forces from Huliaipole, but they are not succeeding.

"The enemy in the Oleksandrivka direction conducted 10 combat engagements over the past day. The situation there is quite tense, but the country's Defense Forces are destroying the enemy, trying to prevent them from advancing towards the Dnipropetrovsk region, towards the settlement of Pokrovske. We are also conducting successful actions, so the enemy is having a hard time from us now, but they do not stop their activity," the spokesman noted.

Recall

237 battles occurred on the front line yesterday, almost half more than the day before, with the largest number of directions being Huliaipole and Pokrovsk.

