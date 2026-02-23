Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced plans to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine from Slovakia, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In a video posted on Facebook, he said he wanted to speak directly with Zelenskyy to discuss the situation, but was told that the President of Ukraine would not have time to speak with him until Wednesday.

Fico said that in practice, this step means that if Ukraine asks Slovakia for help in stabilizing its energy grid, it will not receive any further support, and the state-owned Slovak operator SEPS has been ordered not to respond to such requests.

He said the move would be reversed as soon as Ukraine resumes oil transit to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline. Despite reports of war damage, Fico said the pipeline was still operational and called Ukraine's refusal to transport oil unacceptable.

The Slovak Prime Minister also warned that he was ready for further escalation of the dispute if there was no progress from Kyiv.

