Slovakia declares oil emergency amid damage to Druzhba pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The Slovak government has declared an emergency in the oil sector. This happened due to damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine, which led to the cessation of oil supplies.

Slovakia declares oil emergency amid damage to Druzhba pipeline
Aktuality.sk

In Slovakia, the government has declared a state of emergency in the oil industry as the country "has been left without oil supplies," Aktuality.sk reports, writes UNN.

The state of emergency will be in effect from February 19 until September 30 of this year at the latest.

- the publication reports.

"Oil has not been flowing to Slovakia and Hungary since the end of January. The reason is damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine, which was bombed by Russian troops," the publication states.

Against this backdrop, the country's government, as indicated, will allow the Slovnaft refinery to temporarily use state strategic oil reserves.

"The government decided to release strategic oil reserves based on a request from the Slovnaft refinery. According to documents submitted to the government, oil will reach Slovakia via the Adria oil pipeline, which starts in Croatia, within 20-30 days," the publication writes.

"To ensure this transitional period until continuous oil supplies to the Slovak market are secured, Slovnaft requested the release of emergency oil reserves in the amount of 250,000 tons, which, according to its data, will cover at least one month of the refinery's operation in minimal mode, while maintaining continuous supplies to the Slovak market," the government document states.

EU in contact with Ukraine regarding the restoration of "Druzhba" pipeline, through which oil from Russia goes to Hungary and Slovakia - Media18.02.26, 13:37 • 610 views

Julia Shramko

