In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvnias

February 23, 05:51 PM • 10642 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 19765 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 17321 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 17417 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 14607 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 12478 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 11666 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12545 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 43788 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 48268 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 22841 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 141424 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 150632 views
In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In Volyn, a customs official registered eight cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, resulting in the budget losing over 700,000 hryvnias. He has been notified of suspicion of abuse of office.

In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvnias

In Volyn, law enforcement officers exposed a customs official who, according to the investigation, registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars. Due to this, the state budget lost more than 700 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that DBR employees, together with the SBU, exposed the chief state inspector of the Lutsk customs post of the Volyn customs. According to the investigation, from January to April 2025, the official allowed the customs clearance of eight Renault Kangoo Z.E. cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars.

In the customs declarations, the vehicles were listed with a different body type, which affected the amount of mandatory payments. Since passenger electric vehicles are exempt from customs duties, and 10% of their value is provided for cargo vehicles, two private companies did not pay more than UAH 700,000 to the budget.

- the post says

In addition, according to preliminary information, the investigation is establishing whether the official received undue benefits, and is also checking other customs clearances with his participation.

"The suspect has been notified of suspicion of abuse of power, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 6 years of imprisonment. Investigators are initiating measures to identify and search for possible assets of the suspect in order to compensate for damages," the report emphasizes.

Recall

At the Ukrainian-Romanian border, customs officers found a man in a truck from Istanbul, who was hiding among packages of baby diapers. According to preliminary data, he may be a citizen of Syria, and border guards are establishing the circumstances of illegal border crossing.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
