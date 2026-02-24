In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvnias

In Volyn, law enforcement officers exposed a customs official who, according to the investigation, registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars. Due to this, the state budget lost more than 700 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that DBR employees, together with the SBU, exposed the chief state inspector of the Lutsk customs post of the Volyn customs. According to the investigation, from January to April 2025, the official allowed the customs clearance of eight Renault Kangoo Z.E. cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars.

In the customs declarations, the vehicles were listed with a different body type, which affected the amount of mandatory payments. Since passenger electric vehicles are exempt from customs duties, and 10% of their value is provided for cargo vehicles, two private companies did not pay more than UAH 700,000 to the budget. - the post says

In addition, according to preliminary information, the investigation is establishing whether the official received undue benefits, and is also checking other customs clearances with his participation.

"The suspect has been notified of suspicion of abuse of power, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 6 years of imprisonment. Investigators are initiating measures to identify and search for possible assets of the suspect in order to compensate for damages," the report emphasizes.

Recall

At the Ukrainian-Romanian border, customs officers found a man in a truck from Istanbul, who was hiding among packages of baby diapers. According to preliminary data, he may be a citizen of Syria, and border guards are establishing the circumstances of illegal border crossing.

Drone, cigarettes, and non-ferrous scrap metal: Bukovyna customs officers detected contraband at the border with Romania