“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age

Legendary American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez celebrated an important family date — her children, Emme and Max, are turning 18. On the occasion of her twins' coming of age, the star posted an emotional message on social media, recalling their birthday and confessing her boundless love for her children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

In her post, Lopez delved into memories and said that Emme and Max were born on February 22, 2008, on a night when there was a heavy snowfall in New York. By the way, at that time the celebrity was married to singer Marc Anthony. According to Lopez, the atmosphere of that night seemed incredibly magical.

"I remember driving in the car and looking out the window, where everything was sparkling and covered in white that evening, while you both were in my belly in the last moments before being born. It was as if God wanted to make sure you entered a world full of pure magic! In my heart, I knew that this is how your life would always be!"

In her greeting, the star admitted that she cannot believe how quickly time has passed, because now her son and daughter are already adults. She called them kind, generous, and loving people who make the world a better place for those around them and for herself.

"I can't believe you're already grown up... you're 18. You are both so kind, generous, and loving. How lucky the world was on this day 18 years ago when God decided to send you here with all your talents, spirit, and heart to make this world a better place, because that's what you do for me and for everyone who is lucky enough to know you every day," the star summarized.