“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age

uken
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 2476 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 7132 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 8750 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 20904 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 34045 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 36461 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 57704 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 50940 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 50717 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 47177 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
Popular news
The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long timePhotoFebruary 23, 02:33 AM • 10013 views
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 7696 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 23017 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses07:45 AM • 21181 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 15310 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 107815 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 117642 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 123727 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 134640 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 172686 views
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 188 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 15484 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 53096 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 54095 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 53500 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Jennifer Lopez congratulated her children, Emme and Max, on their 18th birthday, recalling their birth on a snowy night on February 22, 2008. The star expressed boundless love and pride in their qualities.

“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age

Legendary American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez celebrated an important family date — her children, Emme and Max, are turning 18. On the occasion of her twins' coming of age, the star posted an emotional message on social media, recalling their birthday and confessing her boundless love for her children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

In her post, Lopez delved into memories and said that Emme and Max were born on February 22, 2008, on a night when there was a heavy snowfall in New York. By the way, at that time the celebrity was married to singer Marc Anthony. According to Lopez, the atmosphere of that night seemed incredibly magical.

"I remember driving in the car and looking out the window, where everything was sparkling and covered in white that evening, while you both were in my belly in the last moments before being born. It was as if God wanted to make sure you entered a world full of pure magic! In my heart, I knew that this is how your life would always be!"

In her greeting, the star admitted that she cannot believe how quickly time has passed, because now her son and daughter are already adults. She called them kind, generous, and loving people who make the world a better place for those around them and for herself.

"I can't believe you're already grown up... you're 18. You are both so kind, generous, and loving. How lucky the world was on this day 18 years ago when God decided to send you here with all your talents, spirit, and heart to make this world a better place, because that's what you do for me and for everyone who is lucky enough to know you every day," the star summarized.

 

Stanislav Karmazin

UNN Lite
Social network
Marriage
Jennifer Lopez
New York City