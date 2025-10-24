Jennifer Lopez

Global superstar, entrepreneur

Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, in The Bronx, New York, USA. She attended Catholic schools, including Holy Family School and Preston High School, and also studied dance at Phil Black Dance Studio. She began her career as a dancer, notably as a "Fly Girl" on the show In Living Color from 1991 to 1993, before transitioning to acting and music. The singer has two children – Emme and Maximilian. Lopez has established herself as a global superstar in acting, singing, and business. Her recent projects in 2024 include the films "Atlas" and "Unstoppable," and she released her ninth studio album "This Is Me...Now." In 2025, she is expected to appear in the film "Kiss of the Spider Woman." Additionally, Jennifer Lopez has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.