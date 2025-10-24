Jennifer Lopez
Global superstar, entrepreneur
Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, in The Bronx, New York, USA. She attended Catholic schools, including Holy Family School and Preston High School, and also studied dance at Phil Black Dance Studio. She began her career as a dancer, notably as a "Fly Girl" on the show In Living Color from 1991 to 1993, before transitioning to acting and music.
The singer has two children – Emme and Maximilian.
Lopez has established herself as a global superstar in acting, singing, and business. Her recent projects in 2024 include the films "Atlas" and "Unstoppable," and she released her ninth studio album "This Is Me...Now." In 2025, she is expected to appear in the film "Kiss of the Spider Woman."
Additionally, Jennifer Lopez has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
1997
Became the first Latina actress to earn over $1 million for a film
1999
Released her debut album "On the 6," which quickly went platinum
2001
Became the first woman to have a number one album and a number one film simultaneously in the US
2007
Produced the film "Bordertown" to raise awareness about femicide in Juarez, Mexico
2009
Co-founded the Lopez Family Foundation, focused on the health and well-being of women and children
2013
Received the 2,500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to music
2014
Was honored with the Billboard Icon Award, becoming its first female recipient
2019
Received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the crime drama "Hustlers."
2020
Co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira
2024
Donated $4.5 million to provide food and medical supplies to Palestinians