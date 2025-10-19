Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser
American actress Jennifer Lopez named Brett Goldstein as the best on-screen kissing partner in an interview. After the filming of the movie "Shotgun Wedding", rumors of their romance appeared, which Goldstein denied.
American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez revealed which of her fellow actors kisses best. This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel.
During a recent interview for the show "Watch What Happens Live", Lopez answered a question about the best on-screen kissing partner.
I just filmed a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I think he was the best kisser
It is noted that after filming the new movie "Shotgun Wedding", rumors appeared in the media about a possible romantic relationship between Lopez and Goldstein. Goldstein himself commented on them to the American magazine InStyle: "It's not mine," the actor said.
It is currently unknown whether Goldstein is indeed Lopez's best on-screen kissing partner, as the actress herself keeps it a secret.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first appeared together on the red carpet after their divorce at the premiere of the film "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in New York. Lopez played the main role and served as executive producer of the film along with Affleck.
