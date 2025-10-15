Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo

45-year-old Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, impressed fans with a passionate kiss at the premiere of the film "Roofman" during the London Film Festival, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, became the true highlight of the premiere of the film "Roofman" at the 69th BFI London Film Festival.

The couple attracted public attention with a tender kiss on the red carpet, for which the 45-year-old actor chose an elegant all-black look, while 26-year-old Inka shone in a revealing black dress with a deep neckline and a high slit. The girl complemented her look with high heels and a stylish round handbag.

The couple looked happy and relaxed at the Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall, where the premiere took place. Later, Channing was joined by his co-star Kirsten Dunst, who stunned the audience with a red wrap blouse and gray wide-leg trousers. The 43-year-old star posed with her husband Jesse Plemons, who wore an elegant gray suit.

Previous public appearances of the actor with his beloved

Last month, Channing Tatum and Inka Williams made their first red carpet appearance together – four months after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The couple attended the premiere of the anime film "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" in Los Angeles, where the actor's 12-year-old daughter, Everly, was also present.

Tatum looked understated and stylish in a dark blue suit, while Inka impressed the public with a black sequined dress with a floral print and bright red lipstick. She warmly communicated with the actor's daughter, which may indicate a warm relationship between them.

Rumors of their romance appeared at the beginning of the year, shortly after Channing's breakup with Zoë Kravitz. According to insiders, the new relationship benefited the actor.

"They met through friends. She's wonderful. She's young, but seems older. Channing is doing well. Inka makes him happy," an insider said.

