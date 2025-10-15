Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo

$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Exclusives
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2082 views

45-year-old Channing Tatum and his 26-year-old beloved Inka Williams appeared at the premiere of the film "Roofman" in London. The couple attracted public attention with a tender kiss on the red carpet.

Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo

45-year-old Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, impressed fans with a passionate kiss at the premiere of the film "Roofman" during the London Film Festival, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, became the true highlight of the premiere of the film "Roofman" at the 69th BFI London Film Festival.

The couple attracted public attention with a tender kiss on the red carpet, for which the 45-year-old actor chose an elegant all-black look, while 26-year-old Inka shone in a revealing black dress with a deep neckline and a high slit. The girl complemented her look with high heels and a stylish round handbag.

The couple looked happy and relaxed at the Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall, where the premiere took place. Later, Channing was joined by his co-star Kirsten Dunst, who stunned the audience with a red wrap blouse and gray wide-leg trousers. The 43-year-old star posed with her husband Jesse Plemons, who wore an elegant gray suit.

Previous public appearances of the actor with his beloved

Last month, Channing Tatum and Inka Williams made their first red carpet appearance together – four months after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The couple attended the premiere of the anime film "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" in Los Angeles, where the actor's 12-year-old daughter, Everly, was also present.

Tatum looked understated and stylish in a dark blue suit, while Inka impressed the public with a black sequined dress with a floral print and bright red lipstick. She warmly communicated with the actor's daughter, which may indicate a warm relationship between them.

Rumors of their romance appeared at the beginning of the year, shortly after Channing's breakup with Zoë Kravitz. According to insiders, the new relationship benefited the actor.

"They met through friends. She's wonderful. She's young, but seems older. Channing is doing well. Inka makes him happy," an insider said.

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair15.10.25, 03:05

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Los Angeles
London