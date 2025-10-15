Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Kyiv • UNN
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has unveiled a new collection, "The Ultimate Bush" – minimalist panties with faux pubic hair in various shades and textures. The Faux Hair micro-thongs will cost $32 and offer a combination of curly and straight artificial hair in twelve variations.
The Skims brand of American businesswoman and TV star Kim Kardashian has unveiled a new collection called "The Ultimate Bush." These are minimalist panties with attached "pubic hair" of various shades and textures, reports UNN with reference to People.
Details
It is noted that the Faux Hair micro-thongs feature "a combination of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations."
With our bold new Faux Hair panties, your carpet can be any color you desire
The panties will cost $32. The brand positions the product as "the boldest panties to date."
This is not the first time Kardashian has attracted attention with provocative products. Earlier, her "nipple bra" caused a mixed reaction but became a viral hit on social media.
Recall
Kim Kardashian posted candid photos on Instagram without underwear. This happened after rumors of Kanye West's breakup with Bianca Censori.
Kim Kardashian's photo with a mysterious handsome man made people wonder if she has a new boyfriend09.04.25, 09:36 • 75094 views