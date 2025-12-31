On the night of December 31, 2025, the Main Intelligence Directorate, together with the State Border Guard Service, attacked the Tuapse marine oil terminal and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, among other things, the AVT-12 primary oil refining unit of the Tuapse oil refinery, as well as transport pipelines and loading equipment of the marine oil terminal, were hit.

It is noted that until today, the Tuapse oil refinery was capable of processing about 12 million tons of oil per year, thus significantly strengthening the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The team of the Main Intelligence Directorate sincerely congratulates the Russian serfs on the upcoming holidays and wholeheartedly presents this New Year's fireworks display. Pyrotechnic shows with impressive light and sound effects will continue throughout the aggressor country during all New Year and Christmas holidays under the patronage of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and with the assistance of the entire Ukrainian people. Glory to Ukraine! - said the interlocutor in military intelligence.

Recall

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military and infrastructure facilities of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.