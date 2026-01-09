The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered

The Ministry of Health conducted an inspection of "Medical House "Odrex" LLC and "Medical Center", which are involved in a number of criminal cases regarding possible fraud, embezzlement of patient funds, and improper treatment. The Ministry of Health reported this in response to an inquiry from UNN.

In response to the letter from the Prosecutor General's Office dated December 18, 2025, the Ministry of Health issued an order to establish a commission to conduct unscheduled state supervision (control) measures regarding compliance by business entities with the requirements of legislation in the field of economic activity with medical practice subject to licensing, by "Medical House "Odrex" Limited Liability Company and "Medical Center" Limited Liability Company, with a working period from January 6 to January 8, 2026. - stated in the response to the inquiry.

The private Odesa clinic Odrex is registered under several legal entities, some of which have medical licenses. As UNN previously reported, this involves at least three LLCs connected by their founders and place of activity.

It should be noted that these LLCs are involved in criminal cases opened based on statements from relatives of victims of treatment at "Odrex" and patients who consider themselves victims. Currently, it is known about at least 7 criminal proceedings regarding possible fraudulent actions, embezzlement of patient funds, and improper treatment at the scandalous Odesa private clinic "Odrex".

The Ministry of Health has already revoked the license of one of the legal entities. This refers to "Medical House" LLC, under which "Odrex" was registered and which is involved in a criminal case regarding the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan at this medical facility. During the inspection, the clinic refused to provide medical documentation for studying the medical facility's compliance with licensing conditions, which led to this LLC being deprived of its license.

Later it became known that the medical facility was re-registered to a new legal entity - "House of Medicine" LLC. Apparently, the owners understood that the clinic would lose its license due to violations and tried to protect themselves.

In addition, Odrex has already registered another company – "MDO Pivden" LLC. The beneficiaries of the new legal entity are Leonid Kuchuk, Maryna Arutyunyan, and Mariia Pavlusenko – UNN previously wrote in detail about who they are. It is quite likely that, fearing public outcry and possible new inspections of compliance with licensing requirements, the clinic's owners decided to play it safe and obtain another "reserve" medical license for a new LLC in advance. So far, "MDO Pivden" LLC has not managed to obtain a license from the Ministry of Health for medical activities. However, this option should not be ruled out.

After all, as UNN previously wrote, in the situation with "Odrex", there may be a conflict of interest in the clinic's relations with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Tigran Arutyunyan, the CEO of Odrex, is a member of the Ministry of Health's working group on the development of private medicine, which is headed by Minister Viktor Liashko.

Under such circumstances, journalists naturally wonder: will the Ministry be able to make decisions regarding a clinic associated with a member of its own working group without any influence or bias?

Former patients and families of the deceased have created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can also anonymously or openly share your story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex.