A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama

In October, days are shorter and evenings are longer — the perfect time to watch something worthwhile. It doesn't matter if you want a thriller, some warmth, or a bit of drama. UNN offers a selection of films you can watch in your free time.

Love at First Sight (2023)

Hadley accidentally misses her flight to London — and that's what brings her together with Oliver. They quickly find common ground and spend the night together on the plane, where an unexpected chemistry develops between them. But after landing in the chaos of London's airport, they have to part ways… only to realize that this encounter is no accident.

Genre: Melodrama, Drama, Romance.

Country: USA.

Director: Vanessa Caswill.

Actors: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Katrina Nare, Jameela Jamil, Tom Taylor.

A Good Person (2023)

After a terrible car accident in which someone accidentally died, Allison's life falls apart. She is tormented by nightmares, her depression deepens, and she begins to contemplate suicide. During this dark period, the father of her ex-fiancé appears — a man who tries to help her find the strength to live on. Their unexpected friendship gradually changes both of them. Will Allison manage to become a cheerful and carefree person again, or will the consequences of her actions lead to an unexpected ending?

Genre: Comedy, Drama.

Country: USA, Canada.

Director: Zach Braff.

Actors: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Celeste O’Connor, Molly Shannon, Zoe Lister Jones.

Shotgun Wedding (2022)

Darcy and Tom dream of a perfect wedding on a paradise island, but the celebration quickly gets out of control. Family disputes, past relationships, and arguments take a back seat when armed pirates attack the guests and take them hostage. Now Darcy and Tom must unite to save the wedding and prove that true love can overcome any challenges.

Genre: Action, Melodrama, Comedy, Romance.

Country: USA.

Director: Jason Moore.

Actors: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin.

Set It Up (2018)

Harper and Charlie are assistants to two demanding and unbearable bosses. Tired of constant pressure, they decide to set up their superiors, hoping they'll get into a romantic relationship and finally give their subordinates some respite. At first, everything goes according to plan: the bosses are calmer and leave work earlier. But it quickly turns out that a romance between the two leaders is pure chaos. Now Harper and Charlie have to deal with the consequences of their prank and its unexpected complications.

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy.

Country: USA.

Director: Claire Scanlon.

Actors: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Joan Smalls, Meredith Hagner.

The Hating Game (2021)

Lucy and Joshua are ambitious assistants at a merged publishing house, competing for a promotion. He is reserved and disciplined, she is bright and unrestrained. Constant meetings turn rivalry into a real war, until hatred turns into passion. Now they will have to balance between love and the desire to get the coveted position, because a previously made agreement puts everything at risk.

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy, Romance.

Country: USA.

Director: Peter Hutchings.

Actors: Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Corbin Bernsen, Sakina Jaffrey, Yasha Jackson.