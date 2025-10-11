A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
04:00 PM • 4506 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
02:06 PM • 13813 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
01:21 PM • 14255 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
12:56 PM • 19984 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
12:10 PM • 14525 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 22513 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 31327 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42210 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 56799 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34753 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3m/s
89%
750mm
Popular news
Trump remains in 'exceptional health' - MediaOctober 11, 06:35 AM • 12577 views
Strike on Chernihivoblenergo car: second power engineer dies in hospitalOctober 11, 07:26 AM • 6558 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 21084 views
Syrskyi spoke about the situation at the front: what is knownOctober 11, 10:08 AM • 7440 views
Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump - OP12:22 PM • 12694 views
Publications
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo04:00 PM • 4506 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know 02:06 PM • 13813 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 21340 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 56799 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 43079 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 30281 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 32463 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 34898 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 100815 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 44083 views
Actual
Hand grenade
ATACMS
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4514 views

UNN offers a selection of films to watch in October, including melodramas, comedies, and dramas. Among them are "Love at First Sight", "A Good Person", "Shotgun Wedding", "The Boss Trap", and "My Beloved Enemy".

A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama

In October, days are shorter and evenings are longer — the perfect time to watch something worthwhile. It doesn't matter if you want a thriller, some warmth, or a bit of drama. UNN offers a selection of films you can watch in your free time.

Love at First Sight (2023)

Hadley accidentally misses her flight to London — and that's what brings her together with Oliver. They quickly find common ground and spend the night together on the plane, where an unexpected chemistry develops between them. But after landing in the chaos of London's airport, they have to part ways… only to realize that this encounter is no accident.

Genre: Melodrama, Drama, Romance.

Country: USA.

Director: Vanessa Caswill.

Actors: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Katrina Nare, Jameela Jamil, Tom Taylor.

A Good Person (2023)

After a terrible car accident in which someone accidentally died, Allison's life falls apart. She is tormented by nightmares, her depression deepens, and she begins to contemplate suicide. During this dark period, the father of her ex-fiancé appears — a man who tries to help her find the strength to live on. Their unexpected friendship gradually changes both of them. Will Allison manage to become a cheerful and carefree person again, or will the consequences of her actions lead to an unexpected ending?

Genre: Comedy, Drama.

Country: USA, Canada.

Director: Zach Braff.

Actors: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Celeste O’Connor, Molly Shannon, Zoe Lister Jones.

Shotgun Wedding (2022)

Darcy and Tom dream of a perfect wedding on a paradise island, but the celebration quickly gets out of control. Family disputes, past relationships, and arguments take a back seat when armed pirates attack the guests and take them hostage. Now Darcy and Tom must unite to save the wedding and prove that true love can overcome any challenges.

Genre: Action, Melodrama, Comedy, Romance.

Country: USA.

Director: Jason Moore.

Actors: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin.

Set It Up (2018)

Harper and Charlie are assistants to two demanding and unbearable bosses. Tired of constant pressure, they decide to set up their superiors, hoping they'll get into a romantic relationship and finally give their subordinates some respite. At first, everything goes according to plan: the bosses are calmer and leave work earlier. But it quickly turns out that a romance between the two leaders is pure chaos. Now Harper and Charlie have to deal with the consequences of their prank and its unexpected complications.

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy.

Country: USA.

Director: Claire Scanlon.

Actors: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Joan Smalls, Meredith Hagner.

The Hating Game (2021)

Lucy and Joshua are ambitious assistants at a merged publishing house, competing for a promotion. He is reserved and disciplined, she is bright and unrestrained. Constant meetings turn rivalry into a real war, until hatred turns into passion. Now they will have to balance between love and the desire to get the coveted position, because a previously made agreement puts everything at risk.

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy, Romance.

Country: USA.

Director: Peter Hutchings.

Actors: Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Corbin Bernsen, Sakina Jaffrey, Yasha Jackson.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyLife hackPublications
Canada
United States
London