The government approved the appointment of Anka Feldhusen as the new business ombudsperson

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 10189 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14034 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 18430 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 23781 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 17359 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 14592 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12345 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17423 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13492 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50894 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
98%
726mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 34578 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 19613 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors01:29 PM • 10733 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth early01:50 PM • 7564 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 11650 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 1380 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 10203 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 11758 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 23793 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 69053 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 36190 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 39314 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 63571 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 82681 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 124099 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

The government approved the appointment of Anka Feldhusen as the new business ombudsperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Anka Feldhusen as the new business ombudsperson. She will assume office on February 1, 2026.

The government approved the appointment of Anka Feldhusen as the new business ombudsperson

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Business Ombudsman Council to appoint Anka Feldhusen as the new Business Ombudsman in Ukraine. This was reported by the Business Ombudsman Council, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Anka Feldhusen will take up her new position in Kyiv on February 1, 2026.

Anka Feldhusen is a German diplomat with over 30 years of experience at the German Federal Foreign Office. 

She headed the German embassy in Ukraine from 2019 to 2023, including managing the embassy during the evacuation and restructuring of the diplomatic mission after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

From 2010 to 2015, she was Deputy Head of Mission in Kyiv, and from 1994 to 1997, she headed the embassy's press and protocol department.

From 2016 to 2019, Anka Feldhusen worked as a department head in the Administration of the Federal President of Germany. 

Previously, she headed the regional department for East Africa, the Horn of Africa, and Sudan at the German Foreign Office, and was Deputy Head of Mission in Havana, Cuba.

She speaks German, English, Ukrainian, French, as well as Spanish and Russian.

Who headed Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs: the Presidential Office published decrees08.01.26, 19:45 • 1210 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Cuba
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv