The government approved the appointment of Anka Feldhusen as the new business ombudsperson

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Business Ombudsman Council to appoint Anka Feldhusen as the new Business Ombudsman in Ukraine. This was reported by the Business Ombudsman Council, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Anka Feldhusen will take up her new position in Kyiv on February 1, 2026.

Anka Feldhusen is a German diplomat with over 30 years of experience at the German Federal Foreign Office.

She headed the German embassy in Ukraine from 2019 to 2023, including managing the embassy during the evacuation and restructuring of the diplomatic mission after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

From 2010 to 2015, she was Deputy Head of Mission in Kyiv, and from 1994 to 1997, she headed the embassy's press and protocol department.

From 2016 to 2019, Anka Feldhusen worked as a department head in the Administration of the Federal President of Germany.

Previously, she headed the regional department for East Africa, the Horn of Africa, and Sudan at the German Foreign Office, and was Deputy Head of Mission in Havana, Cuba.

She speaks German, English, Ukrainian, French, as well as Spanish and Russian.

Who headed Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs: the Presidential Office published decrees