Who headed Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs: the Presidential Office published decrees

Kyiv • UNN
The Office of the President of Ukraine has published decrees on the appointment of heads of four regions - Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk, UNN reports.
According to decrees No. 35-38, Zelenskyy appointed
- Natalia Zabolotna as the head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration;
- Oleksandr Hanzha as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;
- Vitaliy Dyakivnych as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration;
- Ruslan Osypenko as the head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.
As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the appointment of new heads of four regions - Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk. They will be introduced in the near future.