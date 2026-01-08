Who headed Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs: the Presidential Office published decrees

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 4374 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 11056 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 15470 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 20265 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 15339 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 13790 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11718 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17093 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13228 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50088 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.8m/s
95%
727mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 34060 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 34109 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 32875 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 17528 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors01:29 PM • 8162 views
Publications
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 4376 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 7794 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 20265 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 67424 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 72078 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 34128 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 38308 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 62809 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 81973 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 123406 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Who headed Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs: the Presidential Office published decrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Presidential Office published decrees on the appointment of the heads of Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Natalia Zabolotna, Oleksandr Hanzha, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, and Ruslan Osypenko headed the respective regional state administrations.

Who headed Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs: the Presidential Office published decrees

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published decrees on the appointment of heads of four regions - Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk, UNN reports.

According to decrees No. 35-38, Zelenskyy appointed

  • Natalia Zabolotna as the head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration;
    • Oleksandr Hanzha as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;
      • Vitaliy Dyakivnych as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration;
        • Ruslan Osypenko as the head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.

          Recall

          As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the appointment of new heads of four regions - Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk. They will be introduced in the near future.

          Antonina Tumanova

          Politics
          Chernivtsi Oblast
          Vinnytsia Oblast
          Poltava Oblast
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy