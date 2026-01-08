Who headed Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk OVAs: the Presidential Office published decrees

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published decrees on the appointment of heads of four regions - Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk, UNN reports.

According to decrees No. 35-38, Zelenskyy appointed

Natalia Zabolotna as the head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration;

Oleksandr Hanzha as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Vitaliy Dyakivnych as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration;

Ruslan Osypenko as the head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.

