Pentagon: Caribbean blockade forced seven 'shadow fleet' vessels to change course

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the US will intercept all "shadow fleet" vessels transporting Venezuelan oil. According to him, the blockade in the Caribbean Sea is effective and will continue. He reported this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

According to Parnell, at least 7 ships turned back in the last day alone to avoid being intercepted.

"The blockade imposed by the Department of War in the Caribbean Sea remains in effect and is highly effective. In the last 24 hours alone, at least seven 'shadow fleet' vessels carrying oil have turned back to avoid interception — because they know we are serious," writes the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

He claims that thanks to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the days when "crime ran rampant in our hemisphere are over."

In addition, Sean Parnell announced that the interception of vessels will continue and will be carried out at any time.

"The Department of Defense, in conjunction with our interagency partners, will track and intercept all 'shadow fleet' vessels carrying Venezuelan oil, at any time and place of our choosing," the Pentagon spokesman concluded.

Recall

Tankers with Venezuelan oil and fuel left the country's territorial waters, ignoring the US naval blockade. This happened after President Donald Trump imposed a blockade on all sanctioned tankers in December 2025.