US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - Bloomberg

The US naval blockade of Venezuela disrupts oil exports, most of which usually go to China. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

The publication points to an episode that occurred the day before: an oil tanker, sanctioned by the US and pursued by American forces, changed its route away from Venezuela and headed into the Atlantic Ocean.

This operation is part of the largest deployment of US military forces in the region in decades, which the Trump administration ordered to stop drug cartels in order to pressure the Venezuelan government. - the article says.

The authors point out that the administration of US President Donald Trump has ordered the command of US forces in the region to focus over the next two months on quarantining Venezuelan oil. At the same time, the US Army in the Caribbean is currently focused almost exclusively on the economic blockade of Venezuela, and not on military options.

On December 21, the United States detained its third oil tanker near Venezuela.

