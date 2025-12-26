US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - Bloomberg

$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos December 25, 02:14 PM
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother December 25, 03:24 PM
Demanded to buy dietary supplements: new details emerged in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly Ukrainians December 25, 03:38 PM
Ministry of Defense introduces video recording of quality control of Ukrainian Armed Forces property for procurement transparency December 25, 03:49 PM
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump December 25, 04:41 PM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 01:26 PM
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump December 25, 04:41 PM
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother December 25, 03:24 PM
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos December 25, 02:14 PM
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders" December 25, 09:48 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor December 25, 08:09 AM
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The US naval blockade of Venezuela is disrupting oil exports, primarily bound for China. American forces are harassing tankers, forcing them to change course as part of an operation to pressure the Venezuelan government.

US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - Bloomberg

The US naval blockade of Venezuela disrupts oil exports, most of which usually go to China. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

The publication points to an episode that occurred the day before: an oil tanker, sanctioned by the US and pursued by American forces, changed its route away from Venezuela and headed into the Atlantic Ocean.

This operation is part of the largest deployment of US military forces in the region in decades, which the Trump administration ordered to stop drug cartels in order to pressure the Venezuelan government.

- the article says.

The authors point out that the administration of US President Donald Trump has ordered the command of US forces in the region to focus over the next two months on quarantining Venezuelan oil. At the same time, the US Army in the Caribbean is currently focused almost exclusively on the economic blockade of Venezuela, and not on military options.

Recall

On December 21, the United States detained its third oil tanker near Venezuela.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Venezuela
Atlantic Ocean
Donald Trump
China
United States