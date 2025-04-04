Atlantic Ocean

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14739 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26518 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63639 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212027 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121621 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390496 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309685 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213552 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244120 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130351 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212024 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390494 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253618 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309681 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2334 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13086 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44213 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71834 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56962 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Atlantic Ocean

News by theme

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Near the Polish city of Mędzyzdroje, animal rights activists rescued a 7-meter humpback whale that had become entangled in fishing nets. The rescue operation was successful thanks to the animal's calm behavior and the coordinated work of the services.

News of the World • February 26, 05:09 PM • 160719 views

Greenland's ice sheet is cracking faster: what scientists say

Scientists have discovered a significant increase in cracks in the Greenland ice sheet between 2016 and 2021. Satellite images showed a 4.3% increase in the volume of cracks, which affects the stability of the glacier.

News of the World • February 15, 04:42 PM • 24423 views

The US is preparing a ban on oil drilling off the coast

The Biden administration plans to ban oil and gas drilling on 2. 5 million square kilometers of the US coast. The restrictions will cover the Pacific and Atlantic coasts and the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

News of the World • January 6, 04:38 AM • 28064 views

Germany and the UK sign military cooperation agreement: what it includes

The German and British defense ministers sign an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation. The document provides for joint exercises, weapons development, and countering russian submarines.

News of the World • October 23, 04:34 PM • 20817 views

Scientists urge Nordic ministers to protect the Atlantic Ocean from global warming threats

More than 40 climate scientists have appealed to Nordic ministers about changes in the Atlantic Ocean due to global warming. Scientists are calling for urgent action to prevent the collapse of ocean currents and climate change.

News of the World • October 22, 01:11 AM • 16159 views

Azores have created the largest marine protected area in the North Atlantic

The Regional Assembly of the Azores has approved the creation of a marine protected area of 300 thousand km². Half of the territory will be fully protected, while the other half will be allowed for selective fishing.

News of the World • October 19, 07:00 AM • 20719 views

Hurricane Milton may reach Category 4 before making landfall in Florida

The US National Hurricane Center predicts that Hurricane Milton will strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall on the west coast of Florida.

News of the World • October 7, 08:23 AM • 14868 views

Hurricane Kirk is approaching Europe: Germany faces a powerful storm

Hurricane Kirk is moving across the Atlantic toward Western and Central Europe. It is expected to reach the continent in the middle or end of next week, potentially threatening Germany and France.

News of the World • October 6, 12:12 PM • 20666 views

30-year-old German citizen dies after shark attack in Atlantic Ocean

A 30-year-old German citizen died after being attacked by a shark in the Atlantic Ocean, 514 km from the Canary Islands. The woman was evacuated by helicopter, but died on the way to the hospital due to blood loss.

Health • September 17, 07:40 PM • 59394 views

Ernesto becomes a hurricane again, causing dangerous currents on US and Canadian beaches

Ernesto has reverted to a hurricane, causing dangerous currents on beaches in the United States and Canada. The storm is expected to strengthen before weakening to a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.

News of the World • August 19, 05:59 AM • 14640 views

Hurricane Ernesto turns into a tropical storm off Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda. The storm has caused power and water outages in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen near Newfoundland.

News of the World • August 19, 03:50 AM • 21892 views

Day of the Medical Worker of Ukraine, Birthday of the Hamburger, Transatlantic Communication Day. What else can be celebrated on July 27

Today, July 27, medical professionals in Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. Until 2023, according to the Soviet tradition, the Day of the Doctor in Ukraine was celebrated on the third Sunday of June. Last year, the celebration date was moved to July 27.

UNN Lite • July 27, 03:17 AM • 96081 views

A fishing boat with russians on board sinks in the Atlantic: 6 dead, 7 missing

The Argos Georgia sinks due to flooding near the Falkland Islands. 6 people died, 14 were rescued, and 7 went missing. Among the crew were citizens of different countries, including russia.

Society • July 23, 11:38 PM • 20000 views

Hurricane Beryl passed over Jamaica, killing 7 people in the southeastern Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl, a powerful Category 4 storm, passed over Jamaica on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and significant damage, killing at least 7 people in the southeastern Caribbean.

News of the World • July 4, 08:49 AM • 18143 views

June 27: World Fisheries Day, International Pineapple Day

Today, fishing is an important economic activity worldwide and provides significant sources of food and income for millions of people, especially in developing countries. The annual catch of fish in the world ranges from 100 million tons. Every person on the planet eats about 20 kilograms of fish every year

UNN Lite • June 27, 03:13 AM • 111995 views

Tropical Storm Alberto has claimed the lives of at least four victims and caused serious damage

Tropical Storm Alberto weakened over central Mexico after heavy rains. At least 4 people were killed. There was also a risk of flooding.

News of the World • June 21, 06:17 PM • 12170 views

Tropical Storm Alberto is moving to the southern United States and northeastern Mexico

Tropical Storm Alberto has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the first named storm of the hurricane season, and is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding to northeastern Mexico and South Texas.

Announcements • June 19, 11:35 PM • 22423 views

Defense Ministry: US military aid allowed Ukraine to reduce Russia's advantage in artillery

According to Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk, with new military aid from the United States, Russia's advantages on the battlefield are gradually diminishing: its advantage in artillery has dropped from 7 to 1 to 5 to 1.

War • June 15, 01:46 PM • 21157 views

G7 agrees on structure of $50 billion loan for Ukraine using Russian assets - Bloomberg

The Group of Seven countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion in new aid in the form of loans, the size of which depends on the size of their economies, to be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Economy • June 13, 12:53 PM • 25575 views

Ships of the Russian Navy, including a nuclear submarine, arrived in Cuba

Russian navy ships, including a nuclear submarine and a frigate armed with hypersonic missiles, arrived in Cuba for a five-day visit.

News of the World • June 13, 09:31 AM • 16419 views

Due to the poor harvest of seaweed, their price has increased dramatically

Due to the poor seaweed harvest and growing global demand, prices for Japanese seaweed such as wakame and nori have skyrocketed, negatively affecting households and restaurants in Japan.

Economy • June 8, 07:28 PM • 77511 views

Russia sends warships to exercise in Cuba near the United States

Russia is sending warships, including a nuclear submarine and frigate, to Cuba to conduct naval exercises off the coast of the United States.

War • June 7, 02:35 AM • 114501 views

Ukraine and Norway sign security agreement

Ukraine and Norway signed a security agreement in Stockholm, while Norway pledged to provide long-term military and non-military support to Ukraine, including allocating more than 6 billion euros for 2023-2027.

War • May 31, 11:29 AM • 23798 views

Ukraine's accession to the EU will help solve the food problem - Portuguese Foreign Minister

Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.

Politics • May 9, 10:31 AM • 27326 views

Dead whale found on the bow of a cruise ship arriving in New York

An endangered seiwal is found dead on the bow of a cruise ship arriving in New York. He was probably hit by the ship.

News of the World • May 9, 07:26 AM • 19259 views

Nearly 2,000 people arrested on U.S. campuses since pro-Palestinian protests began

Since April 18, nearly 2,000 people have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests at about 40 universities in 25 states.

News of the World • May 3, 11:23 AM • 19561 views

Warming waters in the Antarctic provoked a rise in sea level in the Atlantic

The abnormally rapid sea level rise in some regions of the Northwest Atlantic is due to rising temperatures in the deep waters flowing into the Atlantic from the Antarctic coast as a result of global warming caused by human activity.

News of the World • April 20, 01:48 AM • 107891 views

On April 8, Mexico, the United States and Canada will be covered by a total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will pass through the Pacific Ocean, Mexico, the United States, and Canada on April 8, and its full phase will last 4 minutes and 27 seconds.

UNN Lite • April 1, 03:01 PM • 25648 views

Stoltenberg and Duda discuss russia's war against Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Polish President Duda discussed russia's war against Ukraine, noting Ukraine's dire need for ammunition and the importance of continued military support from NATO allies despite russia's heavy losses.

Politics • March 14, 04:19 PM • 29404 views

"Europe does not quite understand what this war means for it": Borrell calls on EU countries to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on EU member states to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine, pointing out that the outcome of the war could be decided in the coming months.

War • February 26, 09:05 AM • 28254 views