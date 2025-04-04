Near the Polish city of Mędzyzdroje, animal rights activists rescued a 7-meter humpback whale that had become entangled in fishing nets. The rescue operation was successful thanks to the animal's calm behavior and the coordinated work of the services.
Scientists have discovered a significant increase in cracks in the Greenland ice sheet between 2016 and 2021. Satellite images showed a 4.3% increase in the volume of cracks, which affects the stability of the glacier.
The Biden administration plans to ban oil and gas drilling on 2. 5 million square kilometers of the US coast. The restrictions will cover the Pacific and Atlantic coasts and the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The German and British defense ministers sign an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation. The document provides for joint exercises, weapons development, and countering russian submarines.
More than 40 climate scientists have appealed to Nordic ministers about changes in the Atlantic Ocean due to global warming. Scientists are calling for urgent action to prevent the collapse of ocean currents and climate change.
The Regional Assembly of the Azores has approved the creation of a marine protected area of 300 thousand km². Half of the territory will be fully protected, while the other half will be allowed for selective fishing.
The US National Hurricane Center predicts that Hurricane Milton will strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall on the west coast of Florida.
Hurricane Kirk is moving across the Atlantic toward Western and Central Europe. It is expected to reach the continent in the middle or end of next week, potentially threatening Germany and France.
A 30-year-old German citizen died after being attacked by a shark in the Atlantic Ocean, 514 km from the Canary Islands. The woman was evacuated by helicopter, but died on the way to the hospital due to blood loss.
Ernesto has reverted to a hurricane, causing dangerous currents on beaches in the United States and Canada. The storm is expected to strengthen before weakening to a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ernesto has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda. The storm has caused power and water outages in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen near Newfoundland.
Today, July 27, medical professionals in Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. Until 2023, according to the Soviet tradition, the Day of the Doctor in Ukraine was celebrated on the third Sunday of June. Last year, the celebration date was moved to July 27.
The Argos Georgia sinks due to flooding near the Falkland Islands. 6 people died, 14 were rescued, and 7 went missing. Among the crew were citizens of different countries, including russia.
Hurricane Beryl, a powerful Category 4 storm, passed over Jamaica on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and significant damage, killing at least 7 people in the southeastern Caribbean.
Today, fishing is an important economic activity worldwide and provides significant sources of food and income for millions of people, especially in developing countries. The annual catch of fish in the world ranges from 100 million tons. Every person on the planet eats about 20 kilograms of fish every year
Tropical Storm Alberto weakened over central Mexico after heavy rains. At least 4 people were killed. There was also a risk of flooding.
Tropical Storm Alberto has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the first named storm of the hurricane season, and is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding to northeastern Mexico and South Texas.
According to Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk, with new military aid from the United States, Russia's advantages on the battlefield are gradually diminishing: its advantage in artillery has dropped from 7 to 1 to 5 to 1.
The Group of Seven countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion in new aid in the form of loans, the size of which depends on the size of their economies, to be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
Russian navy ships, including a nuclear submarine and a frigate armed with hypersonic missiles, arrived in Cuba for a five-day visit.
Due to the poor seaweed harvest and growing global demand, prices for Japanese seaweed such as wakame and nori have skyrocketed, negatively affecting households and restaurants in Japan.
Russia is sending warships, including a nuclear submarine and frigate, to Cuba to conduct naval exercises off the coast of the United States.
Ukraine and Norway signed a security agreement in Stockholm, while Norway pledged to provide long-term military and non-military support to Ukraine, including allocating more than 6 billion euros for 2023-2027.
Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.
An endangered seiwal is found dead on the bow of a cruise ship arriving in New York. He was probably hit by the ship.
Since April 18, nearly 2,000 people have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests at about 40 universities in 25 states.
The abnormally rapid sea level rise in some regions of the Northwest Atlantic is due to rising temperatures in the deep waters flowing into the Atlantic from the Antarctic coast as a result of global warming caused by human activity.
A total solar eclipse will pass through the Pacific Ocean, Mexico, the United States, and Canada on April 8, and its full phase will last 4 minutes and 27 seconds.
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Polish President Duda discussed russia's war against Ukraine, noting Ukraine's dire need for ammunition and the importance of continued military support from NATO allies despite russia's heavy losses.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on EU member states to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine, pointing out that the outcome of the war could be decided in the coming months.