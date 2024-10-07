Hurricane Milton may reach Category 4 before making landfall in Florida

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Milton will strengthen before making landfall in Florida.

Written by UNN with reference to WFLA News and National Hurricane Center.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Watch Center predicted that Hurricane Milton could become a Category 4 hurricane before reaching the west coast of Florida.

If Milton makes landfall north of Tampa Bay, areas currently recovering from Hurricane Helene will experience strong storm surges.

As of now, Milton has become a Category 1 (out of 5) hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

At the same time, the exact path of the hurricane on Sunday was not entirely clear.

However, officials across the state of Florida have warned residents to be prepared for the possibility of it intensifying.

Emergency responders continue to work to help the many victims of Hurricane Helene, the deadliest to hit the United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The US National Weather Observatory (NOAA) reported in late May that the hurricane season, which lasts from early June to late November, is expected to be unusual this time.

From 4 to 7 hurricanes are possible, writes DW.

Recall

The Governor of Florida declared a state of emergency in 35 countiesx due to the threat of Tropical Storm Milton.

Hurricane Kirk is moving across the Atlantic toward Western and Central Europe. It is expected to reach the continent in the middle or late next week, potentially threatening Germany and France.