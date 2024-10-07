ukenru
11:19 PM • 29945 views

08:24 PM • 97184 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161022 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134573 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141287 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138157 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179307 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 111973 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170430 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139383 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139061 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 84096 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107015 views
06:35 PM • 109148 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161022 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179307 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170430 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 197857 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186900 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139061 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 139383 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145496 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136980 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153959 views
Hurricane Milton may reach Category 4 before making landfall in Florida

Hurricane Milton may reach Category 4 before making landfall in Florida

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14838 views

The US National Hurricane Center predicts that Hurricane Milton will strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall on the west coast of Florida.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Milton will strengthen before making landfall in Florida.

Written by UNN with reference to WFLA News and National Hurricane Center.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Watch Center predicted that Hurricane Milton could become a Category 4 hurricane before reaching the west coast of Florida.

If Milton makes landfall north of Tampa Bay, areas currently recovering from Hurricane Helene will experience strong storm surges.

As of now, Milton has become a Category 1 (out of 5) hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Image

At the same time, the exact path of the hurricane on Sunday was not entirely clear.

However, officials across the state of Florida have warned residents to be prepared for the possibility of it intensifying.

Emergency responders continue to work to help the many victims of Hurricane Helene, the deadliest to hit the United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The US National Weather Observatory (NOAA) reported in late May that the hurricane season, which lasts from early June to late November, is expected to be unusual this time.

From 4 to 7 hurricanes are possible, writes DW.

Recall

The Governor of Florida declared a state of emergency in 35 countiesx due to the threat of Tropical Storm Milton.

Hurricane Kirk is moving across the Atlantic toward Western and Central Europe. It is expected to reach the continent in the middle or late next week, potentially threatening Germany and France.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
franceFrance
germanyGermany
floridaFlorida

