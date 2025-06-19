Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - Media

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 6620 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 24185 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 48301 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 48597 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 57151 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 131639 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 65011 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 145769 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 218868 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94169 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.1m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 74711 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 157941 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 97284 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 43637 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 83788 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 84690 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 98208 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 131639 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 158935 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 178111 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 20185 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 44333 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 178978 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 226494 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 223399 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2162 views

Mykhailo Mudryk received a positive doping test result "B" for meldonium. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification, however the club has not yet commented on the situation.

Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - Media

Ukrainian winger of London's Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk, received a positive result for doping test "B", after the club reported a positive result for doping test "A" in December last year. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification. This was reported by The Athletic publication, transmitted by UNN.

Details

As the publication recalls, in December last year, a doping test revealed an "adverse finding" in Mudryk's urine sample provided by the footballer. This immediately led to Mudryk's temporary suspension from the Chelsea first team pending the results of further testing.

When urine samples are collected, they are placed in two separate containers. Sample "A" is used for the initial test, and if it returns positive, then sample "B" is tested to verify the accuracy of the first result. Therefore, after Mudryk received a positive result for sample "A", analysis of sample "B" was conducted, which confirmed that he had a positive result for Meldonium, a prohibited substance.

- writes the publication.

It is worth noting that neither Chelsea nor Mudryk have confirmed the publication's information yet.

As the publication emphasizes, if the charges are upheld, the player's options will be limited.

If a disqualification is imposed, he will have the opportunity to try to shorten the disqualification period by appealing the sanction

- lawyer Dan Chapman told the publication.

According to him, any appeal by Mudryk will be filed with the FA, although his legal team may also explore the possibility of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where Paul Pogba received a reduction in his four-year disqualification to 18 months.

An appeal to the European system is complex, even if possible, and will take some time. The fact is that Pogba was at an age where a sanction could end his career, and appealing the ban was his only chance

- Chapman notes.

The publication emphasizes that if Mudryk feels he has no real prospect of overturning any ban, the situation may change.

Depending on the length of the disqualification. It can be advised that after the FA process is completed, he will need to accept the outcome, and that he will still have enough time to play after the disqualification ends

- adds the lawyer.

The publication suggests that if the FA rules against Mudryk, then, unlike the player, Chelsea will have several options for action.

Standard Premier League contracts, which are concluded between all players and clubs, include a definition of gross misconduct, and the use of a prohibited substance falls under this definition.

At first glance, the club has a relatively open and shut case to say that the player is guilty of gross misconduct, and if they wish, they can terminate the contract with the player; they would have to give the player 14 days' notice in writing if that is what they wished to do. There is an appeal process available to the player, and we are not talking about an appeal against a doping finding, but an appeal against the club's decision to terminate his contract for gross misconduct. The player can use this procedure, although it is difficult to imagine how any appeal could be successful if the FA charges were upheld

- says Chapman.

When Mudryk joined Chelsea in January 2023, he signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract, the last year of which is optional, meaning he could be tied to the club for another six years. However, Mudryk will not be paid the remainder of his contract if it is terminated for gross misconduct. Chelsea would only have to pay him for 14 days.

Another option Chelsea could offer, Chapman explains, is that they might decide to keep Mudryk, considering his age, potential, and the remaining term of his contract. In such a scenario, the Premier League side might try to renegotiate the contract of the Ukrainian and offer him a significantly lower salary while he serves his suspension.

However, Mudryk would then have to sign a new, concessionary contract with Chelsea.

Furthermore, if Chelsea decides to terminate Mudryk's contract, then, according to Chapman, they could theoretically sue him for damages, as they successfully did when they terminated Adrian Mutu's contract in 2004 after his cocaine test came back positive and he received a seven-month ban.

Recall

In December last year, Ukrainian midfielder of the English football club Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk, failed a doping test.

Chelsea Football Club confirmed the positive doping test of Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk. In turn, the footballer himself stated that he did not knowingly use any prohibited substances.

Head of UAF Andriy Shevchenko confirmed the receipt of inquiries from Mykhailo Mudryk's lawyers regarding the doping scandal. UAF will support the player and awaits the results of test B, which may exonerate the footballer.

The Football Association (FA) has filed charges against Chelsea's Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk for violating anti-doping rules. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Andriy Shevchenko
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9