Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - Media

Ukrainian winger of London's Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk, received a positive result for doping test "B", after the club reported a positive result for doping test "A" in December last year. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification. This was reported by The Athletic publication, transmitted by UNN.

As the publication recalls, in December last year, a doping test revealed an "adverse finding" in Mudryk's urine sample provided by the footballer. This immediately led to Mudryk's temporary suspension from the Chelsea first team pending the results of further testing.

When urine samples are collected, they are placed in two separate containers. Sample "A" is used for the initial test, and if it returns positive, then sample "B" is tested to verify the accuracy of the first result. Therefore, after Mudryk received a positive result for sample "A", analysis of sample "B" was conducted, which confirmed that he had a positive result for Meldonium, a prohibited substance. - writes the publication.

It is worth noting that neither Chelsea nor Mudryk have confirmed the publication's information yet.

As the publication emphasizes, if the charges are upheld, the player's options will be limited.

If a disqualification is imposed, he will have the opportunity to try to shorten the disqualification period by appealing the sanction - lawyer Dan Chapman told the publication.

According to him, any appeal by Mudryk will be filed with the FA, although his legal team may also explore the possibility of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where Paul Pogba received a reduction in his four-year disqualification to 18 months.

An appeal to the European system is complex, even if possible, and will take some time. The fact is that Pogba was at an age where a sanction could end his career, and appealing the ban was his only chance - Chapman notes.

The publication emphasizes that if Mudryk feels he has no real prospect of overturning any ban, the situation may change.

Depending on the length of the disqualification. It can be advised that after the FA process is completed, he will need to accept the outcome, and that he will still have enough time to play after the disqualification ends - adds the lawyer.

The publication suggests that if the FA rules against Mudryk, then, unlike the player, Chelsea will have several options for action.

Standard Premier League contracts, which are concluded between all players and clubs, include a definition of gross misconduct, and the use of a prohibited substance falls under this definition.

At first glance, the club has a relatively open and shut case to say that the player is guilty of gross misconduct, and if they wish, they can terminate the contract with the player; they would have to give the player 14 days' notice in writing if that is what they wished to do. There is an appeal process available to the player, and we are not talking about an appeal against a doping finding, but an appeal against the club's decision to terminate his contract for gross misconduct. The player can use this procedure, although it is difficult to imagine how any appeal could be successful if the FA charges were upheld - says Chapman.

When Mudryk joined Chelsea in January 2023, he signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract, the last year of which is optional, meaning he could be tied to the club for another six years. However, Mudryk will not be paid the remainder of his contract if it is terminated for gross misconduct. Chelsea would only have to pay him for 14 days.

Another option Chelsea could offer, Chapman explains, is that they might decide to keep Mudryk, considering his age, potential, and the remaining term of his contract. In such a scenario, the Premier League side might try to renegotiate the contract of the Ukrainian and offer him a significantly lower salary while he serves his suspension.

However, Mudryk would then have to sign a new, concessionary contract with Chelsea.

Furthermore, if Chelsea decides to terminate Mudryk's contract, then, according to Chapman, they could theoretically sue him for damages, as they successfully did when they terminated Adrian Mutu's contract in 2004 after his cocaine test came back positive and he received a seven-month ban.

In December last year, Ukrainian midfielder of the English football club Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk, failed a doping test.

Chelsea Football Club confirmed the positive doping test of Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk. In turn, the footballer himself stated that he did not knowingly use any prohibited substances.

Head of UAF Andriy Shevchenko confirmed the receipt of inquiries from Mykhailo Mudryk's lawyers regarding the doping scandal. UAF will support the player and awaits the results of test B, which may exonerate the footballer.

The Football Association (FA) has filed charges against Chelsea's Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk for violating anti-doping rules. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification.