FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed hope for Russia's return to football. UEFA and UAF are against it - due to the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
Francesco Totti stated that he is not a politician, but an athlete, and would go to Kyiv for the same purpose as to Moscow. He will attend the award ceremony in Russia.
In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly four-nation tournament in Canada. The opponents will be the national teams of Canada, New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.
Wayne Bridge recounted how Andriy Shevchenko taught Tal Ben-Haim a lesson during training at "Chelsea". The Israeli defender received a series of punches after ignoring Shevchenko's warning.
The head of the UAF, Andriy Shevchenko, confirmed that he had received inquiries from Mykhailo Mudryk's lawyers regarding the doping scandal. The UAF will support the player and is awaiting the results of the B test, which may exonerate the player.
On December 30, 1975, Oleg Blokhin received the Ballon d'Or as the best footballer in Europe. The Dynamo Kyiv striker was ahead of Beckenbauer and Cruyff in the voting, scoring 122 points.
20 years ago, Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or. Football legends recall interesting stories about the Ukrainian footballer, including how he introduced the AC Milan players to Ukrainian lard.
Ukraine defeated Albania 2-1 in the final match of the Nations League. Goals by Zinchenko and Yaremchuk early in the game brought the victory and second place in the group, which gives the right to play in the playoffs.
AC Milan's legendary forward Andriy Shevchenko has been inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame in the Foreign Players category. At the ceremony in Coverciano, he read an emotional letter in which he thanked Italy and AC Milan.
Andriy Shevchenko and the head of the Odesa RSA visited the regional children's clinical hospital. The legendary footballer presented children with autographed balls and other gifts.
The Ukrainian Football Association has presented the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team by adidas for the 2024/2025 season. The uniform is inspired by the country's flag and features the slogan “GLORY TO UKRAINE” on the back.
Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.