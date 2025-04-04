Andriy Shevchenko

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7088 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14768 views

06:32 PM • 14768 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55962 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198693 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114707 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301749 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212447 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243509 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254755 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118890 views

02:15 PM • 118890 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198693 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377581 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247973 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301749 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10521 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35643 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63951 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49979 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120295 views
Andriy Shevchenko

Ukrainian footballer and manager (born 1976)
FIFA President hopes for Russia's return to football: what UEFA says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed hope for Russia's return to football. UEFA and UAF are against it - due to the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Sports • April 3, 11:55 PM • 3230 views

I am not a politician or a diplomat, I am an athlete: Roma legend Totti explained why he is going to Moscow

Francesco Totti stated that he is not a politician, but an athlete, and would go to Kyiv for the same purpose as to Moscow. He will attend the award ceremony in Russia.

Sports • March 26, 11:20 PM • 24146 views

The Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly tournament in Canada

In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly four-nation tournament in Canada. The opponents will be the national teams of Canada, New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.

Sports • March 19, 03:05 PM • 8511 views

"Bang, bang, the game is over": Wayne Bridge spoke about the "incredible" fight between Shevchenko and Ben-Haim

Wayne Bridge recounted how Andriy Shevchenko taught Tal Ben-Haim a lesson during training at "Chelsea". The Israeli defender received a series of punches after ignoring Shevchenko's warning.

Sports • March 5, 09:05 PM • 14459 views

It is a pity that it happened: Shevchenko supports Mudryk in doping scandal

The head of the UAF, Andriy Shevchenko, confirmed that he had received inquiries from Mykhailo Mudryk's lawyers regarding the doping scandal. The UAF will support the player and is awaiting the results of the B test, which may exonerate the player.

Sports • February 11, 04:38 PM • 28552 views

49 years ago, Oleg Blokhin became the first Ukrainian to win the Ballon d'Or

On December 30, 1975, Oleg Blokhin received the Ballon d'Or as the best footballer in Europe. The Dynamo Kyiv striker was ahead of Beckenbauer and Cruyff in the voting, scoring 122 points.

Sports • December 30, 02:07 PM • 28988 views

20 years ago Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or: who congratulated the ex-footballer

20 years ago, Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or. Football legends recall interesting stories about the Ukrainian footballer, including how he introduced the AC Milan players to Ukrainian lard.

Sports • December 13, 01:47 PM • 148021 views

Ukraine - Albania: post-match comments, Sych's debut, previous rivals

Ukraine defeated Albania 2-1 in the final match of the Nations League. Goals by Zinchenko and Yaremchuk early in the game brought the victory and second place in the group, which gives the right to play in the playoffs.

Sports • November 20, 09:48 AM • 16166 views

Andriy Shevchenko is inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame

AC Milan's legendary forward Andriy Shevchenko has been inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame in the Foreign Players category. At the ceremony in Coverciano, he read an emotional letter in which he thanked Italy and AC Milan.

Sports • November 12, 01:03 PM • 17533 views

Legendary footballer Shevchenko visits Odesa Children's Hospital

Andriy Shevchenko and the head of the Odesa RSA visited the regional children's clinical hospital. The legendary footballer presented children with autographed balls and other gifts.

Society • October 27, 12:00 PM • 20374 views

Ukrainian national football team has a new uniform: photos

The Ukrainian Football Association has presented the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team by adidas for the 2024/2025 season. The uniform is inspired by the country's flag and features the slogan “GLORY TO UKRAINE” on the back.

Sports • October 9, 09:40 AM • 112999 views

It's official: Artem Dovbyk is a player of Roma

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.

Sports • August 2, 05:32 PM • 22914 views