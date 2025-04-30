Former midfielder of the French national team, Madrid's "Real", London's "Chelsea" Claude Makelele will go to Russia to play in a gala match in honor of the 20th anniversary of Moscow's "CSKA" victory in the UEFA Cup. Two years ago, Makelele played for Andriy Shevchenko's team in a charity match to support Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "CSKA".

Details

As the club stated, "CSKA" plans to hold a match on May 18 dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the victory in the UEFA Cup. Then the team under the leadership of Valery Gazzaev, who, by the way, in the 2010s led Kyiv's "Dynamo", for the first time in history won the UEFA Cup in 2005, beating "Sporting" in the final with a score of 3:1.

It should be noted that the match is planned to be held between the teams "CSKA-2005", the squad that won the UEFA Cup final, and the "UEFA Cup team".

The press service of "CSKA" reported that the "UEFA Cup team" will include Colombian defender Mario Yepes, who played for "Milan" and "PSG", Cameroonian Geremi Njitap, Brazilian, 2002 World Champion as part of the Brazilian national team Anderson Polga.

In addition, the winner of the Champions League, champion of Spain, France and England, silver medalist of the World Championship Claude Makelele will come to Russia.

It should be noted that in August 2023, a charity football match was held in London to raise money for the United24 initiative to help rebuild Ukrainian facilities and infrastructure affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Makelele also played in that match.

Let us remind you

Former Roma and Italy forward Francesco Totti visited Russia to participate in the "Bookmaker Rating" ceremony, which will be held in Moscow. Totti was criticized online, with users writing that the Roma legend had sold out for rubles and asking him if he would come to Kryvyi Rih, where Russians killed 20 people.

Former coach of Donetsk's "Shakhtar" and Kyiv's "Dynamo" Mircea Lucescu declined the invitation to the match of legends of the Russian club "Zenit", which will take place on May 25. However, the Ukrainian traitor Anatoliy Tymoshchuk and the Portuguese Nani are planning to play for the Petersburgers.