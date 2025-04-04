FC Dynamo Kyiv

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 546 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 8106 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52492 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192515 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111581 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371754 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298200 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211985 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113307 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192467 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371719 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245377 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298175 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8944 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33394 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60088 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46222 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116600 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

FC Dynamo Kyiv

Professional association football club based in Kyiv, Ukraine
Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: draw results

The draw for the semi-final of the Ukrainian Cup took place: Bukovyna will host Dynamo in Chernivtsi, and Polissya will play Shakhtar in Zhytomyr. The final will take place on May 14 in Zhytomyr.

Sports • April 3, 12:57 PM • 6302 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" made it to the 1/2 of the Ukrainian Cup. The draw for the semi-finals will take place on April 3, the basic day for the matches is April 23.

Sports • April 2, 06:52 PM • 108623 views

Yarmolenko and Nazaryna return: Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team for the Nations League matches against Belgium

Sergiy Rebrov called up 25 players to the main squad of the Ukrainian national team for the Nations League playoff matches against Belgium. Yarmolenko, Nazaryna, and Buyalsky are returning to the team.

Sports • March 7, 05:05 PM • 17978 views

The 1000th goal for Vorskla and the 65th for Buyalsky: “Dynamo sensationally lost points in UPL match

In the match of the 19th round of the UPL, Dynamo drew 1-1 with Vorskla. Buyalsky scored his 65th goal in the UPL, but Sklyar equalized in the second half despite Vorskla's sending off.

Sports • February 28, 05:06 PM • 23695 views

The matches between Dynamo and Vorskla will be played in Kyiv, not Poltava

Due to unstable power supply and low temperatures, the Vorskla vs Dynamo match has been moved from Poltava to Kyiv. The game will take place on February 28 at the Valery Lobanovsky Stadium.

Sports • February 26, 05:31 PM • 24510 views

We did not receive a response from the UAF: the match between Rukh and LNZ will still take place despite the outbreak of SARS in Lviv

Lviv Rukh will play a match against LNZ on February 22, despite the outbreak of SARS in the team. The club has not received a response from the UAF regarding the postponement of the game and will use healthy players from the first team and youth squad.

Sports • February 19, 01:26 PM • 25474 views

Former Dynamo Kyiv defender Dragovic has received a call-up and will undergo basic military service

Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which was interrupted in 2011. The footballer will attend the army sports center for two months while continuing to play for Austria.

Sports • February 18, 01:20 PM • 24327 views

Lviv Rukh asks to postpone UPL match amid SARS outbreak in the region

FC Rukh asked LNZ to postpone the match of the 18th round of the UPL due to the epidemiological situation in the team. “LNZ agreed, the final decision is up to the UPL management.

Sports • February 18, 10:42 AM • 25723 views

UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 16

“Kryvbas vs. Shakhtar will be played on April 16, and Ingulets vs. Zorya on April 30. Both matches are scheduled to start at 15:30 and were interrupted due to air raids at 0:1 and 1:0 respectively.

Sports • February 13, 07:54 PM • 36148 views

Dynamo Kyiv players fall ill during training camp in Turkey: game with Romanians canceled

Dynamo Kyiv canceled the scheduled match with the Romanian football club Chixereda Mercuria Chuc due to viral infections in the team. The game was supposed to take place at a training camp in Turkey.

Sports • February 11, 10:46 AM • 25776 views

At the request of Rebrov: UPL approved new dates and times for the start of matches of three rounds

The UPL has approved new dates and times for the matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the championship at the request of the national team's coaching staff. The matches of the national team's base clubs in round 21 have been postponed to March 11.

Sports • February 4, 07:15 PM • 29993 views

15 seasons, 439 matches, 25 trophies: Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taras Stepanenko leaves the club

Taras Stepanenko retires from playing for Shakhtar Donetsk after 15 seasons, 439 matches and 25 trophies. Rumors link the experienced midfielder with a move to Turkish side Euapspor.

Sports • January 30, 06:35 PM • 207073 views

“Slam the door loudly at the end": where to watch the final round of the Europa League match between Dynamo and RFC, bookmakers' favorite, last minute preparations

Today at 22:00, Dynamo will play against Latvian side RFS in the final round of the Europa League. The match will take place in Hamburg, and Kyiv will try to win their first victory in the tournament.

Sports • January 30, 06:08 PM • 30049 views

Dynamo goalkeeper Bushchan moves to Al-Shabab in Arabia

Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan has signed a 2. 5-year contract with Al-Shabab for €3 million. During his 16 years at Dynamo, the goalkeeper played 181 matches and won a number of trophies.

Sports • January 29, 06:05 PM • 27676 views

First points in the Europa League: Dynamo Kyiv snatched a draw from Galatasaray

In the 7th round of the Europa League, Dynamo Kyiv drew 3-3 with Galatasaray. Yarmolenko's double helped Dynamo overcome a two-goal deficit.

Sports • January 21, 05:58 PM • 32564 views

“Battle for prestige": where to watch the match of the 7th round of the Europa League Dynamo - Galatasaray, bookmakers' favorite, recent preparations

Today at 17:30, Dynamo will face Galatasaray in the 7th round of the Europa League. The match will take place in Istanbul, with bookmakers favoring the hosts with odds of 1.2.

Sports • January 21, 12:22 PM • 193611 views

49 years ago, Oleg Blokhin became the first Ukrainian to win the Ballon d'Or

On December 30, 1975, Oleg Blokhin received the Ballon d'Or as the best footballer in Europe. The Dynamo Kyiv striker was ahead of Beckenbauer and Cruyff in the voting, scoring 122 points.

Sports • December 30, 02:07 PM • 28988 views

“Chornomorets lose to Zorya

The decisive goal was scored by Jakov Bashić in the 92nd minute of the match.

Sports • December 14, 06:52 PM • 18388 views

“Kryvbas wins an important victory over Karpaty in the UPL match

“Kryvbas defeated Karpaty 2-0 in the 17th round of the UPL thanks to goals by Ilych and Tverdokhlib.

Sports • December 14, 04:43 PM • 21562 views

20 years ago Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or: who congratulated the ex-footballer

20 years ago, Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or. Football legends recall interesting stories about the Ukrainian footballer, including how he introduced the AC Milan players to Ukrainian lard.

Sports • December 13, 01:47 PM • 148021 views

“Dynamo crashes out of the Europa League after defeat by Real Sociedad

Dynamo Kyiv loses to Real Sociedad 0:3 in a Europa League match.

Sports • December 12, 10:04 PM • 14210 views

Earned millions on “contract” games: criminal groups included former world-class athletes

Law enforcers exposed criminal groups that organized fixed matches in esports and sports through bookmakers. Among the participants were former world-class athletes who earned millions of hryvnias from fraud.

Sports • December 11, 03:58 PM • 18296 views

“I was lying in bed”, ‘my phone fell when I was going to Dnipro’: how debutantes reacted to being called up to the main team

The debutants of the Ukrainian national team spoke about their emotions after receiving a call-up to the national team. Oleksiy Sych, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Yegor Yarmolyuk and Ivan Kalyuzhny shared their personal stories of reaction to the news.

Sports • November 15, 03:52 PM • 20114 views

Ukraine's national team arrives in Batumi for the match against Georgia

The Ukrainian national team has arrived in Batumi for the match of the 5th round of the Nations League against Georgia. The game will take place on November 16 at 19:00 at the Adjara Bet Arena, with bookmakers estimating the teams' chances almost equally.

Sports • November 15, 11:25 AM • 15017 views

Ukraine's national team changes again before Nations League matches: Sych's debut call instead of Tymchyk

Rukh defender Oleksiy Sych received his debut call-up to the Ukrainian national team. Dynamo's Oleksandr Tymchyk left the team's camp before the matches against Georgia and Albania in the League of Nations.

Sports • November 14, 09:12 AM • 15724 views

“Dynamo returns to the top of the UPL after the match with Polissya

“Dynamo defeated Polissia 2-1, and Yarmolenko scored a jubilee goal.

Sports • November 10, 06:18 PM • 24915 views

“Shakhtar win a strong-willed victory over Zorya after conceding a goal

In the match of the 13th round of the UPL, Shakhtar defeated Zorya 3-1 at the Lviv Arena.

Sports • November 10, 04:31 PM • 23481 views

“Dynamo and Shakhtar draw

In the match of the 11th round of the Ukrainian championship, Dynamo and Shakhtar drew 1-1.

Sports • October 27, 06:19 PM • 21313 views

“Dynamo vs Shakhtar: where to watch the match and who is the favorite with bookmakers

Today, at 18:00, the match between Dynamo and Shakhtar will take place at the Lobanovsky Stadium as part of the 11th round of the UPL. The broadcast can be watched on UPL.TV, 2+2 and Champion, and bookmakers estimate the teams' chances to be almost equal.

Sports • October 27, 07:45 AM • 16136 views

Dynamo Kyiv canceled unofficially purchased tickets for the match with Shakhtar

Dynamo Kyiv has canceled tickets purchased through resellers for the UPL match against Shakhtar. The club has warned that tickets purchased unofficially are invalid and reserves the right to check documents at the entrance.

Sports • October 13, 04:26 PM • 23723 views