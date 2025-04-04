FC Dynamo Kyiv

The draw for the semi-final of the Ukrainian Cup took place: Bukovyna will host Dynamo in Chernivtsi, and Polissya will play Shakhtar in Zhytomyr. The final will take place on May 14 in Zhytomyr.
"Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" made it to the 1/2 of the Ukrainian Cup. The draw for the semi-finals will take place on April 3, the basic day for the matches is April 23.
Sergiy Rebrov called up 25 players to the main squad of the Ukrainian national team for the Nations League playoff matches against Belgium. Yarmolenko, Nazaryna, and Buyalsky are returning to the team.
In the match of the 19th round of the UPL, Dynamo drew 1-1 with Vorskla. Buyalsky scored his 65th goal in the UPL, but Sklyar equalized in the second half despite Vorskla's sending off.
Due to unstable power supply and low temperatures, the Vorskla vs Dynamo match has been moved from Poltava to Kyiv. The game will take place on February 28 at the Valery Lobanovsky Stadium.
Lviv Rukh will play a match against LNZ on February 22, despite the outbreak of SARS in the team. The club has not received a response from the UAF regarding the postponement of the game and will use healthy players from the first team and youth squad.
Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which was interrupted in 2011. The footballer will attend the army sports center for two months while continuing to play for Austria.
FC Rukh asked LNZ to postpone the match of the 18th round of the UPL due to the epidemiological situation in the team. “LNZ agreed, the final decision is up to the UPL management.
“Kryvbas vs. Shakhtar will be played on April 16, and Ingulets vs. Zorya on April 30. Both matches are scheduled to start at 15:30 and were interrupted due to air raids at 0:1 and 1:0 respectively.
Dynamo Kyiv canceled the scheduled match with the Romanian football club Chixereda Mercuria Chuc due to viral infections in the team. The game was supposed to take place at a training camp in Turkey.
The UPL has approved new dates and times for the matches of the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of the championship at the request of the national team's coaching staff. The matches of the national team's base clubs in round 21 have been postponed to March 11.
Taras Stepanenko retires from playing for Shakhtar Donetsk after 15 seasons, 439 matches and 25 trophies. Rumors link the experienced midfielder with a move to Turkish side Euapspor.
Today at 22:00, Dynamo will play against Latvian side RFS in the final round of the Europa League. The match will take place in Hamburg, and Kyiv will try to win their first victory in the tournament.
Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan has signed a 2. 5-year contract with Al-Shabab for €3 million. During his 16 years at Dynamo, the goalkeeper played 181 matches and won a number of trophies.
In the 7th round of the Europa League, Dynamo Kyiv drew 3-3 with Galatasaray. Yarmolenko's double helped Dynamo overcome a two-goal deficit.
Today at 17:30, Dynamo will face Galatasaray in the 7th round of the Europa League. The match will take place in Istanbul, with bookmakers favoring the hosts with odds of 1.2.
On December 30, 1975, Oleg Blokhin received the Ballon d'Or as the best footballer in Europe. The Dynamo Kyiv striker was ahead of Beckenbauer and Cruyff in the voting, scoring 122 points.
The decisive goal was scored by Jakov Bashić in the 92nd minute of the match.
“Kryvbas defeated Karpaty 2-0 in the 17th round of the UPL thanks to goals by Ilych and Tverdokhlib.
20 years ago, Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or. Football legends recall interesting stories about the Ukrainian footballer, including how he introduced the AC Milan players to Ukrainian lard.
Dynamo Kyiv loses to Real Sociedad 0:3 in a Europa League match.
Law enforcers exposed criminal groups that organized fixed matches in esports and sports through bookmakers. Among the participants were former world-class athletes who earned millions of hryvnias from fraud.
The debutants of the Ukrainian national team spoke about their emotions after receiving a call-up to the national team. Oleksiy Sych, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Yegor Yarmolyuk and Ivan Kalyuzhny shared their personal stories of reaction to the news.
The Ukrainian national team has arrived in Batumi for the match of the 5th round of the Nations League against Georgia. The game will take place on November 16 at 19:00 at the Adjara Bet Arena, with bookmakers estimating the teams' chances almost equally.
Rukh defender Oleksiy Sych received his debut call-up to the Ukrainian national team. Dynamo's Oleksandr Tymchyk left the team's camp before the matches against Georgia and Albania in the League of Nations.
“Dynamo defeated Polissia 2-1, and Yarmolenko scored a jubilee goal.
In the match of the 13th round of the UPL, Shakhtar defeated Zorya 3-1 at the Lviv Arena.
In the match of the 11th round of the Ukrainian championship, Dynamo and Shakhtar drew 1-1.
Today, at 18:00, the match between Dynamo and Shakhtar will take place at the Lobanovsky Stadium as part of the 11th round of the UPL. The broadcast can be watched on UPL.TV, 2+2 and Champion, and bookmakers estimate the teams' chances to be almost equal.
Dynamo Kyiv has canceled tickets purchased through resellers for the UPL match against Shakhtar. The club has warned that tickets purchased unofficially are invalid and reserves the right to check documents at the entrance.