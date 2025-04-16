Air raid alerts and an unawarded penalty: “Shakhtar” beat “Kryvbas” in the match of the 5th round of the UPL

Today, April 16, Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas" and Donetsk "Shakhtar" finished the match of the 5th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, which was interrupted in September last year with a score of 1:0 in favor of the "miners" thanks to a goal by Taras Stepanenko. The game ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Donetsk team, reports UNN.

Details

The match started 45 minutes later than scheduled due to an air raid alert in Dnipropetrovsk region. The match started from the 49th minute and a score of 1:0 in favor of "Shakhtar", because it was on this minute that it was interrupted also due to an air raid alert.

In the 60th minute, "Shakhtar" managed to make an exemplary counterattack - in their own half of the field Bondarenko let Kevin pass, who quickly broke away from the defenders, passed to the flank, where he passed to Pedrinho, who passed to Sudakov in the penalty area, and Georgiy rolled along the goal line to the same Kevin, who sent the ball into Klishchuk's goal - 2:0 in favor of the "miners".

In the 66th minute, an air raid alert was announced again in the region and the match was interrupted for 10 minutes. Already in the 77th minute, "Kryvbas" earned a penalty - Ilich perfectly "cut" to Tverdhlib, who was pushed in the penalty area by Bondar, and the referee awarded a penalty.

Ilich realized the shot, but the judge after watching VAR canceled the goal. The Croat touched the ball twice during the shot, as it was recently in the match "Atletico" - "Real" in the Champions League, when the forward of "mattresses" also touched the ball twice in the penalty shootout and the referee canceled the goal.

In the 84th minute, "Kryvbas" managed to score - Dibango made a cross to the penalty area, where Tverdhlib turned out to be more agile and powerfully shot with his head into the near corner of Fesyun's goal - 2:1.

Despite the efforts of "Kryvbas", the match ended with the victory of "Shakhtar".

"Kryvbas": Klishchuk – Dibango, Vakulko, Romanchuk, Bandeira – Ikenna (Ponedelnik, 67), Ilich – Mykytyshyn, Tverdhlib, D. Kuzyk – Sosa.

"Shakhtar": Fesyun – Pedrinho Azevedo, Matvienko, Bondar, Vinicius – Sudakov, Marlon, Bondarenko – Kevin, Eginaldu, Pedrinho.

Addition

Earlier UNN reported that in September last year "Shakhtar" visited "Kryvbas" as part of the 5th round of the UPL. Then the teams played the first half, and the only goal in the match was scored by Taras Stepanenko, who has already left the "miners" camp, moving to the Turkish "Eyupspor".

After the start of the second half, the teams played literally 4 minutes, then the match was interrupted due to an air raid alert. The representative of "Shakhtar" during the emergency vote was in favor of waiting until the last and finishing the match yesterday, but the alarm in Kryvyi Rih was canceled at 22:12, and the next one started at 22:25.

“Circus” in Rivne, Left Bank's second consecutive victory and anxiety in Kryvyi Rih: UPL Round 5 results

In February, the Ukrainian Premier League approved the dates and start times of the postponed match of the 5th round between "Kryvbas" and "Shakhtar", as well as the match of the 16th round between "Ingulets" and "Zorya", which were interrupted due to air raid alerts during the matches.

UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 16

"Shakhtar" after 24 rounds is still in 3rd place in the standings, but reduced the gap to "Alexandria". "Miners" are only one point behind "Alexandria".

Instead, "Kryvbas" played 23 matches and remains in 5th place in the standings. Kyiv "Dynamo" remains the leader of the championship with 60 points in the asset.