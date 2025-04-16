$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16000 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67924 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37579 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42816 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50150 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91349 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83568 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35330 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60491 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109277 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Air raid alerts and an unawarded penalty: “Shakhtar” beat “Kryvbas” in the match of the 5th round of the UPL

Kyiv • UNN

 574 views

In the postponed match of the 5th round of the UPL, Donetsk "Shakhtar" beat Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas" with a score of 2:1. The game was replayed on April 16 after a break in September 2024 due to alarms.

Air raid alerts and an unawarded penalty: “Shakhtar” beat “Kryvbas” in the match of the 5th round of the UPL

Today, April 16, Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas" and Donetsk "Shakhtar" finished the match of the 5th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, which was interrupted in September last year with a score of 1:0 in favor of the "miners" thanks to a goal by Taras Stepanenko. The game ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Donetsk team, reports UNN.

Details

The match started 45 minutes later than scheduled due to an air raid alert in Dnipropetrovsk region. The match started from the 49th minute and a score of 1:0 in favor of "Shakhtar", because it was on this minute that it was interrupted also due to an air raid alert.

In the 60th minute, "Shakhtar" managed to make an exemplary counterattack - in their own half of the field Bondarenko let Kevin pass, who quickly broke away from the defenders, passed to the flank, where he passed to Pedrinho, who passed to Sudakov in the penalty area, and Georgiy rolled along the goal line to the same Kevin, who sent the ball into Klishchuk's goal - 2:0 in favor of the "miners".

In the 66th minute, an air raid alert was announced again in the region and the match was interrupted for 10 minutes. Already in the 77th minute, "Kryvbas" earned a penalty - Ilich perfectly "cut" to Tverdhlib, who was pushed in the penalty area by Bondar, and the referee awarded a penalty.

Ilich realized the shot, but the judge after watching VAR canceled the goal. The Croat touched the ball twice during the shot, as it was recently in the match "Atletico" - "Real" in the Champions League, when the forward of "mattresses" also touched the ball twice in the penalty shootout and the referee canceled the goal.

In the 84th minute, "Kryvbas" managed to score - Dibango made a cross to the penalty area, where Tverdhlib turned out to be more agile and powerfully shot with his head into the near corner of Fesyun's goal - 2:1.

Despite the efforts of "Kryvbas", the match ended with the victory of "Shakhtar".

"Kryvbas": Klishchuk – Dibango, Vakulko, Romanchuk, Bandeira – Ikenna (Ponedelnik, 67), Ilich – Mykytyshyn, Tverdhlib, D. Kuzyk – Sosa.

"Shakhtar": Fesyun – Pedrinho Azevedo, Matvienko, Bondar, Vinicius – Sudakov, Marlon, Bondarenko – Kevin, Eginaldu, Pedrinho.

Addition

Earlier UNN reported that in September last year "Shakhtar" visited "Kryvbas" as part of the 5th round of the UPL. Then the teams played the first half, and the only goal in the match was scored by Taras Stepanenko, who has already left the "miners" camp, moving to the Turkish "Eyupspor".

After the start of the second half, the teams played literally 4 minutes, then the match was interrupted due to an air raid alert. The representative of "Shakhtar" during the emergency vote was in favor of waiting until the last and finishing the match yesterday, but the alarm in Kryvyi Rih was canceled at 22:12, and the next one started at 22:25.

“Circus” in Rivne, Left Bank's second consecutive victory and anxiety in Kryvyi Rih: UPL Round 5 results02.09.24, 19:33 • 240594 views

In February, the Ukrainian Premier League approved the dates and start times of the postponed match of the 5th round between "Kryvbas" and "Shakhtar", as well as the match of the 16th round between "Ingulets" and "Zorya", which were interrupted due to air raid alerts during the matches.

UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 1613.02.25, 21:54 • 36157 views

"Shakhtar" after 24 rounds is still in 3rd place in the standings, but reduced the gap to "Alexandria". "Miners" are only one point behind "Alexandria".

Instead, "Kryvbas" played 23 matches and remains in 5th place in the standings. Kyiv "Dynamo" remains the leader of the championship with 60 points in the asset.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
