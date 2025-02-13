UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 16

The Ukrainian Premier League has approved the dates and time of the postponed match of the 5th round between Kryvbas and Shakhtar, as well as the match of the 16th round between Ingults and Zorya, which were interrupted due to air raids during the matches. This was reported by the press service of the UPL, according to UNN.

The UPL Management Board has approved the dates and start times of two VBET matches of the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2024/25 season, which could not be played on time due to air raid alarms - the statement said.

It is noted that the match of the fifth round between Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played on Wednesday, April 16. The match is scheduled to start at 15:30.

The match of the 16th round between Ingulets Petrovo and Zorya Luhansk will take place on Wednesday, April 30. The match kicks off at 15:30.

The decision to postpone the match Kryvbas vs Shakhtar was made with the score 0:1, the decision to postpone the match Ingulets vs Zorya was made with the score 1:0 - added to the UPL.

Addendum

The fifth-round match between Kryvbas and Shakhtar took place on September 1 last year. The teams played the first half and went into halftime with the score 1-0 in favor of the Donetsk team. The goal was scored by Taras Stepanenko, who had already left the miners.

15 seasons, 439 matches, 25 trophies: Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taras Stepanenko leaves the club

After the break, the teams played for 10 minutes, after which the match was interrupted due to an air raid alert in the region. Then, during an emergency vote, Shakhtar's representative was in favor of waiting until the last minute and playing the match, but the alarm in Kryvyi Rih was canceled at 22:12, and the next one started at 22:25.

It was reportedthat due to Shakhtar's tight schedule in the Champions League, as well as the UEFA and FIFA windows for national team matches, it was almost impossible to find a free date to play in the fall.

Also in December, Ingulets and Zorya met in the 16th round. The match took place in Kryvyi Rih at the Girnyk Stadium of the local Kryvbas. The match was scheduled to kick off at 13:00, but due to an air raid in Dnipropetrovs'k region that started at 12:54, the match was postponed.

The match started at 15:15, but after the first half, an air raid was declared in Kryvyi Rih again, which postponed the start of the second half.

Later it became known that due to the prolonged duration of the alarm, officials decided to terminate the match. At the time, Ingulets was leading thanks to a goal by Roman Volokhaty.

Recall

The Ukrainian Premier League, at the request of the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team , has approved new dates and kickoff times for the 19th, 20th, and 21st rounds of the Ukrainian Premier League. In particular, in the 21st round, matches involving Dynamo, Shakhtar, Polissya and Oleksandriya will take place on Tuesday, March 11.