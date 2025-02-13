UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 16

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21234 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62237 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86177 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109204 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84234 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119779 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101601 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154935 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98452 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66879 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36524 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98927 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119779 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145438 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177708 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59921 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98927 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134765 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136672 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164855 views
UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 16

UPL approves start dates and times for postponed matches of Rounds 5 and 16

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35838 views

“Kryvbas vs. Shakhtar will be played on April 16, and Ingulets vs. Zorya on April 30. Both matches are scheduled to start at 15:30 and were interrupted due to air raids at 0:1 and 1:0 respectively.

The Ukrainian Premier League has approved the dates and time of the postponed match of the 5th round between Kryvbas and Shakhtar, as well as the match of the 16th round between Ingults and Zorya, which were interrupted due to air raids during the matches. This was reported by the press service of the UPL, according to UNN.

The UPL Management Board has approved the dates and start times of two VBET matches of the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2024/25 season, which could not be played on time due to air raid alarms 

- the statement said.

It is noted that the match of the fifth round between Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played on Wednesday, April 16. The match is scheduled to start at 15:30.

The match of the 16th round between Ingulets Petrovo and Zorya Luhansk will take place on Wednesday, April 30. The match kicks off at 15:30.

The decision to postpone the match Kryvbas vs Shakhtar was made with the score 0:1, the decision to postpone the match Ingulets vs Zorya was made with the score 1:0 

- added to the UPL.

Addendum

The fifth-round match between Kryvbas and Shakhtar took place on September 1 last year. The teams played the first half and went into halftime with the score 1-0 in favor of the Donetsk team. The goal was scored by Taras Stepanenko, who had already left the miners.

15 seasons, 439 matches, 25 trophies: Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taras Stepanenko leaves the club30.01.25, 20:35 • 206962 views

After the break, the teams played for 10 minutes, after which the match was interrupted due to an air raid alert in the region. Then, during an emergency vote, Shakhtar's representative was in favor of waiting until the last minute and playing the match, but the alarm in Kryvyi Rih was canceled at 22:12, and the next one started at 22:25.

It was reportedthat due to Shakhtar's tight schedule in the Champions League, as well as the UEFA and FIFA windows for national team matches, it was almost impossible to find a free date to play in the fall.

Also in December, Ingulets and Zorya met in the 16th round. The match took place in Kryvyi Rih at the Girnyk Stadium of the local Kryvbas. The match was scheduled to kick off at 13:00, but due to an air raid in Dnipropetrovs'k region that started at 12:54, the match was postponed.

The match started at 15:15, but after the first half, an air raid was declared in Kryvyi Rih again, which postponed the start of the second half.

Later it became known that due to the prolonged duration of the alarm, officials decided to terminate the match. At the time, Ingulets was leading thanks to a goal by Roman Volokhaty.

Recall

The Ukrainian Premier League, at the request of the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team , has approved new dates and kickoff times for the 19th, 20th, and 21st rounds of the Ukrainian Premier League. In particular, in the 21st round, matches involving Dynamo, Shakhtar, Polissya and Oleksandriya will take place on Tuesday, March 11.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
uefaUEFA
fc-dynamo-kyivFC Dynamo Kyiv
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

