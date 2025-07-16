In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI

In the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv, people in military uniform beat a young man - a video of the incident appeared on social media. The footage shows several people in uniform holding a man near a multi-story building, pressing him to the ground.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on July 14 on Metalurhiv Street. The police reported that the case has been transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

A message appeared online stating that in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv, people in military uniform beat a young man. A video was attached to the post, showing servicemen holding a man near a multi-story building, sitting on his back.

Social media users reported that the incident occurred on July 14, 2025, in one of the courtyards near a multi-story building on Metalurhiv Street.

The press service of the Mykolaiv police reported that "law enforcement officers were involved in the incident later," but currently "the case has been transferred to the SBI."

We have already entered data into the ERDR yesterday (July 14 – ed.) regarding this fact - UNN was informed by the SBI.

