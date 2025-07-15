Incident involving law enforcement and TCC employees in Chernihiv: SBI conducts investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation announced that it is checking information regarding the possible abuse of power by law enforcement officers and TCC employees in Chernihiv, writes UNN.

Details

"DBR employees are checking information circulating on social networks regarding a possible incident involving law enforcement officers and TCC employees in Chernihiv," the DBR reported.

And they clarified that it is about a video in which, allegedly on July 14, 2025, on Levka Lukyanenko Street in Chernihiv, law enforcement officers detain two people. "The footage shows how people in uniform use force against men with tied hands who do not resist. One of those present lifts the detainee by the legs and throws him to the ground," the bureau noted.

The DBR is studying the circumstances of the incident and will provide a legal assessment of the actions of the persons recorded on the video. The check is ongoing. If there are signs of a criminal offense, information about the incident will be entered into the ERDR and criminal proceedings will be opened. - reported the DBR.

