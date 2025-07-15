$41.840.05
ukenru
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 14242 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 44676 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 55158 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 81056 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 70162 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 52902 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 42624 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 79343 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 71877 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24744 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Chernihiv, a conflict with the military escalated into a fight: video and TCC reaction

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

In Chernihiv, administrative protocols have been drawn up against two men, who are wanted as draft dodgers, after a conflict with the TCC. The incident, which escalated into a fight, occurred on July 14, when servicemen and police tried to check their documents.

In Chernihiv, a conflict with the military escalated into a fight: video and TCC reaction

In Chernihiv, administrative offense protocols were drawn up against two men following a conflict situation with the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Chernihiv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center.

Details

The incident occurred on July 14: according to the TCC, servicemen accompanied by police officers were supposed to check military registration documents of two citizens.

As noted by the TCC, the citizens were allegedly in a state of alcoholic intoxication, and they reacted aggressively to the demand to present documents. A fight then ensued.

A video of the conflict, which escalated into fisticuffs, appeared online. The TCC press service stated that these frames were "taken out of context and presented in a distorted form."

Warning, video 18+!!!

At the same time, the TCC stated that both men are liable for military service and are wanted as those who deliberately avoid military service under mobilization in conditions of martial law. They added that the men began to aggressively resist and tried to start a fight, which was allegedly recorded on the body cameras of the servicemen.

Due to aggressive behavior, an administrative protocol was drawn up against both citizens by representatives of the National Police under Article 185 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. We emphasize that the servicemen of the TCC and SP of Chernihiv acted exclusively within the framework of current legislation

- stated the center.

Recall

During a document check in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 51-year-old man sprayed tear gas and then attacked a police officer and a TCC employee with a screwdriver. Both were injured, and the law enforcement officer was forced to use a weapon.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Chernihiv
Tesla
