In Chernihiv, a conflict with the military escalated into a fight: video and TCC reaction

In Chernihiv, administrative offense protocols were drawn up against two men following a conflict situation with the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Chernihiv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center.

Details

The incident occurred on July 14: according to the TCC, servicemen accompanied by police officers were supposed to check military registration documents of two citizens.

As noted by the TCC, the citizens were allegedly in a state of alcoholic intoxication, and they reacted aggressively to the demand to present documents. A fight then ensued.

A video of the conflict, which escalated into fisticuffs, appeared online. The TCC press service stated that these frames were "taken out of context and presented in a distorted form."

Warning, video 18+!!!

At the same time, the TCC stated that both men are liable for military service and are wanted as those who deliberately avoid military service under mobilization in conditions of martial law. They added that the men began to aggressively resist and tried to start a fight, which was allegedly recorded on the body cameras of the servicemen.

Due to aggressive behavior, an administrative protocol was drawn up against both citizens by representatives of the National Police under Article 185 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. We emphasize that the servicemen of the TCC and SP of Chernihiv acted exclusively within the framework of current legislation - stated the center.

Recall

During a document check in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 51-year-old man sprayed tear gas and then attacked a police officer and a TCC employee with a screwdriver. Both were injured, and the law enforcement officer was forced to use a weapon.