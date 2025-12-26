$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
01:36 PM • 5200 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 12703 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 24650 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 18204 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 15757 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 17103 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19402 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 37880 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17166 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35187 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Electricity outage schedules
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The vast majority of Ukrainians (78%) continue to believe that Ukraine did not do enough to prepare for the Russian invasion. According to a KMIS poll, 50% of respondents consider the efforts absolutely insufficient, which is 6% more than in September.

The vast majority of Ukrainians (78%) continue to believe that Ukraine did not do enough to prepare for the Russian invasion. At the same time, in September 2025, 81% of such people were, reports UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

This survey was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025. 1000 respondents from among Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older in all controlled regions were interviewed.

28% believe that Ukraine rather made insufficient efforts, although it did do something. The remaining 50% believe that Ukraine's preparation efforts were absolutely insufficient. At the same time, the share of those who think so increased from 44% in September to 50% in December.

The majority of the population in all regions believe that Ukraine's efforts were insufficient.

As noted by KIIS, the survey results indicate the following: there is no clear consensus among the population and no clear understanding of the reasons for insufficient preparation for the invasion.

Relatively the largest number of respondents said that the political authorities failed to make the necessary efforts: 49% among those who believe that Ukraine was not ready; in September 2025 it was 46%, in February - 41%, i.e. there is a growing trend during the year.

Recall

According to a KIIS survey, almost three-quarters (72%) of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - the same number oppose peace without guarantees.

Also in this survey, more than 57% of Ukrainians stated that the reason for the lack of light is Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy. Another 29% blame the Ukrainian authorities for this: they believe that the authorities did not take enough measures to prepare for massive Russian shelling.

At the same time, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, an absolute majority of Ukrainian citizens (over 90%) have a negative attitude towards the Russian Federation and its citizens.

Yevhen Ustimenko

