The vast majority of Ukrainians (78%) continue to believe that Ukraine did not do enough to prepare for the Russian invasion. At the same time, in September 2025, 81% of such people were, reports UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

This survey was conducted from November 26 to December 13, 2025. 1000 respondents from among Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older in all controlled regions were interviewed.

28% believe that Ukraine rather made insufficient efforts, although it did do something. The remaining 50% believe that Ukraine's preparation efforts were absolutely insufficient. At the same time, the share of those who think so increased from 44% in September to 50% in December.

The majority of the population in all regions believe that Ukraine's efforts were insufficient.

As noted by KIIS, the survey results indicate the following: there is no clear consensus among the population and no clear understanding of the reasons for insufficient preparation for the invasion.

Relatively the largest number of respondents said that the political authorities failed to make the necessary efforts: 49% among those who believe that Ukraine was not ready; in September 2025 it was 46%, in February - 41%, i.e. there is a growing trend during the year.

According to a KIIS survey, almost three-quarters (72%) of Ukrainians are ready for peace with a frozen front and security guarantees - the same number oppose peace without guarantees.

Also in this survey, more than 57% of Ukrainians stated that the reason for the lack of light is Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy. Another 29% blame the Ukrainian authorities for this: they believe that the authorities did not take enough measures to prepare for massive Russian shelling.

At the same time, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, an absolute majority of Ukrainian citizens (over 90%) have a negative attitude towards the Russian Federation and its citizens.