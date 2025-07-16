$41.840.05
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

US President Donald Trump said that the first Patriot air defense systems are already being shipped to European allies. According to him, the US will receive full reimbursement for the cost of weapons from the EU or NATO countries.

US President Donald Trump said that the first Patriot air defense systems are already being shipped to European allies, who will fully reimburse Washington for the cost of these weapons. This is reported by Reuters, citing the White House Head's conversation with journalists at Andrews Air Force Base, according to UNN.

Details

Answering a question about arms supplies to allies, Donald Trump said that the weapons are already on their way.

They come from Germany and are then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States receives full payment

- Trump explained.

According to him, the funding will mainly be provided by the European Union or NATO countries.

NATO is going to pay us for everything. In some cases, we will be reimbursed directly by European Union countries. We always get our money back in full. So we don't have to invest anymore

- said the Head of the White House.

The American leader also noted that the United States does not plan to send its troops to the combat zone in Ukraine.

"We are saving five or six thousand soldiers a week. These are Russian and Ukrainian soldiers. They are not American soldiers. And we will not set foot on the ground. But it's a shame," he emphasized.

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the agreement "really big," noting that it was the first wave of aid.

USA can transfer short-range missiles, howitzers, and air-to-air missiles to Ukraine via NATO - Media14.07.25, 19:05 • 6386 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Reuters
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
European Union
Germany
United States
Ukraine
