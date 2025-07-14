$41.780.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

USA can transfer short-range missiles, howitzers, and air-to-air missiles to Ukraine via NATO - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3142 views

The US can transfer short-range missiles, howitzers, and medium-range air-to-air missiles to Ukraine through NATO members. This decision by Trump has multifaceted justifications to avoid political criticism.

The US, in addition to Patriot systems, can transfer short-range missiles, howitzers, and medium-range air-to-air missiles to Ukraine, which will arrive via NATO. This is reported by CNN with reference to sources, according to UNN.

Regarding weaponry, in addition to Patriot missile batteries — a key item on Kyiv's wish list, which Trump said on Sunday was vital for Ukraine's defense — the US could also sell short-range missiles, howitzer shells, and medium-range air-to-air missiles to NATO members, which would then be transferred to Ukraine.

- a source reported.

It is noted that Trump's decision regarding armaments has a multifaceted justification, because by selling weapons to European countries, rather than transferring them directly to Ukraine, Trump hopes to protect himself from political criticism that he is reneging on an election promise to reduce the US role in the long-standing war.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that preparations are underway for the delivery of 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine, which will begin arriving soon.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

