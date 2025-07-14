$41.780.04
Trump announced a deal with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3166 views

US President Donald Trump announced a deal with NATO on arming Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the deal "really big," noting that it is the first wave of aid.

Trump announced a deal with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on armaments to help Ukraine amid the Russian offensive, UNN reports with reference to ABC.

"Today we made a deal where we're going to send them weapons and they're going to pay for it. The United States will not receive any payments," Trump said. "We're not buying it, but we're going to produce it and they're going to pay for it."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the agreement "really big" and said it was "Europeans stepping up."

"This is the first wave, and there will be more. European countries want to be part of it," Rutte said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

