Russia does not change its intentions to plunge Ukraine into "blackouts": Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against "Shaheds"

The Russians are not changing their intentions to seize Ukrainian territory and plunge peaceful cities and villages into "blackouts." This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

Details

He noted that the Defense Forces face the task of continuing the fight, defending Ukraine, and destroying the enemy, including aerial attack assets that Russia uses daily and nightly to launch massive shelling attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Syrskyi added that he held a meeting dedicated to countering enemy "Shaheds." According to him, this requires a comprehensive approach, the use of a wide range of weapons, and thus - the synergy of efforts of many components of the Defense Forces.

I heard reports from the commander of the newly created unmanned aerial systems of the Air Defense, reports from representatives of the Air Force, Unmanned Systems Forces, army aviation, air defense of the Ground Forces Command, Logistics Forces, and other military command bodies. - the report says.

According to Syrskyi, the key task of the Defense Forces is currently to strengthen the direction of UAV interceptors, increase the number of relevant drones, ground stations and radars, and increase the volume and quality of crew training.

This project has been implemented for a long time and has my full support. Within the framework of an echeloned system, interception lines are being created at a certain distance from large cities. The number of UAV interceptor applications and their effectiveness are gradually increasing. At the same time, I emphasized the need to intensify this work, accelerate the procurement of appropriate weapons and equipment, and strengthen the manning of relevant units. - Syrskyi stated.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the formation of separate divisions of unmanned air defense systems is currently underway, and штатні units of UAV interceptors are being created as part of training grounds (training centers). To counter "Shaheds," additional resources of army aviation and small aviation are being involved in parallel. For this, the support of international partners is being enlisted.

The enemy uses weather conditions, modernizes its attack drones, and changes their tactics of use, attacking at extremely low altitudes. Accordingly, we are modernizing our methods of counteraction and changing the system for the sake of the necessary results. - Syrskyi stated.

Recall

