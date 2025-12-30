Russia does not change its intentions to plunge Ukraine into "blackouts": Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against "Shaheds"

$42.220.15
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 16369 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 18402 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 26217 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 28223 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 21872 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 23291 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22808 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20844 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23934 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 13085 views
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fenceDecember 30, 01:32 AM • 6218 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 19456 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhotoDecember 30, 02:26 AM • 12746 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel04:04 AM • 5156 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 38999 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 39822 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 41936 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 161221 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 201302 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Gaza Strip
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 21002 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 34023 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 42771 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 53280 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 161229 views
Technology
Fox News
Social network
Heating
Gold

Russia does not change its intentions to plunge Ukraine into "blackouts": Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Russia does not change its intentions to seize Ukraine and plunge cities into "blackouts." Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against enemy "Shaheds" and the formation of divisions of unmanned air defense systems.

Russia does not change its intentions to plunge Ukraine into "blackouts": Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against "Shaheds"

The Russians are not changing their intentions to seize Ukrainian territory and plunge peaceful cities and villages into "blackouts." This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

Details

He noted that the Defense Forces face the task of continuing the fight, defending Ukraine, and destroying the enemy, including aerial attack assets that Russia uses daily and nightly to launch massive shelling attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Syrskyi added that he held a meeting dedicated to countering enemy "Shaheds." According to him, this requires a comprehensive approach, the use of a wide range of weapons, and thus - the synergy of efforts of many components of the Defense Forces.

I heard reports from the commander of the newly created unmanned aerial systems of the Air Defense, reports from representatives of the Air Force, Unmanned Systems Forces, army aviation, air defense of the Ground Forces Command, Logistics Forces, and other military command bodies.

- the report says.

According to Syrskyi, the key task of the Defense Forces is currently to strengthen the direction of UAV interceptors, increase the number of relevant drones, ground stations and radars, and increase the volume and quality of crew training.

This project has been implemented for a long time and has my full support. Within the framework of an echeloned system, interception lines are being created at a certain distance from large cities. The number of UAV interceptor applications and their effectiveness are gradually increasing. At the same time, I emphasized the need to intensify this work, accelerate the procurement of appropriate weapons and equipment, and strengthen the manning of relevant units.

 - Syrskyi stated.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the formation of separate divisions of unmanned air defense systems is currently underway, and штатні units of UAV interceptors are being created as part of training grounds (training centers). To counter "Shaheds," additional resources of army aviation and small aviation are being involved in parallel. For this, the support of international partners is being enlisted.

The enemy uses weather conditions, modernizes its attack drones, and changes their tactics of use, attacking at extremely low altitudes. Accordingly, we are modernizing our methods of counteraction and changing the system for the sake of the necessary results.

- Syrskyi stated.

Recall

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. For this, they used attack drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

