Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 17932 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 24608 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 20027 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 22045 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 24600 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 32766 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27637 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 28919 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20366 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the country's possible participation in monitoring a peace agreement or truce in Ukraine. Slovakia is ready to cooperate in non-military areas, but will not send soldiers or provide weapons.

Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico

Slovakia can participate in monitoring a "peace agreement" or truce in Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of this country, Robert Fico, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, he can "imagine Slovakia's participation as a neighbor of Ukraine in monitoring a peace agreement or truce, if the warring parties ever agree on it."

And before the plans of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, I fundamentally prefer bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine based on joint government negotiations

- Fico noted.

He emphasized that Bratislava is ready to cooperate in non-military areas - in particular, civil cooperation, energy and transport links, assistance with electricity or gas, and humanitarian aid. At the same time, according to Fico, Slovakia will not send a single soldier to the territory of Ukraine as part of multinational military forces, and, unlike the current opposition, "will not donate weapons."

When it was in power, it donated almost the entire arsenal of weapons of the Slovak army to Ukraine, which we are now restoring at great expense

- Fico said.

He added that aid to Ukraine from Western allies leads "only to further bloodshed."

Recall

In November, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his support for the American "peace plan" for Ukraine, believing that Russia would emerge victorious from it.

Slovakia will not support the use of Russian assets to help Ukraine - Fico08.11.25, 19:31 • 8310 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Bratislava
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Ukraine