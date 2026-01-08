Slovakia can participate in monitoring a "peace agreement" or truce in Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of this country, Robert Fico, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, he can "imagine Slovakia's participation as a neighbor of Ukraine in monitoring a peace agreement or truce, if the warring parties ever agree on it."

And before the plans of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, I fundamentally prefer bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine based on joint government negotiations - Fico noted.

He emphasized that Bratislava is ready to cooperate in non-military areas - in particular, civil cooperation, energy and transport links, assistance with electricity or gas, and humanitarian aid. At the same time, according to Fico, Slovakia will not send a single soldier to the territory of Ukraine as part of multinational military forces, and, unlike the current opposition, "will not donate weapons."

When it was in power, it donated almost the entire arsenal of weapons of the Slovak army to Ukraine, which we are now restoring at great expense - Fico said.

He added that aid to Ukraine from Western allies leads "only to further bloodshed."

Recall

In November, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his support for the American "peace plan" for Ukraine, believing that Russia would emerge victorious from it.

