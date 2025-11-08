Slovakia will not support the use of Russian assets to help Ukraine - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country would not support the European Union's idea of using Russian assets to cover Ukraine's military expenses. This is reported by UNN with reference to Pravda.

Details

As is known, this idea is being put forward by the European Commission, and the US fully supports it. This topic will be key to discussions in December. However, according to Fico, he will not support the use of 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets for money to go to reconstruction or aid to Ukraine.

"I think we can agree that if we spend 140 billion euros on weapons and military expenses, they will never come back. Slovakia cannot rely on military expenses," the prime minister said.

A number of media outlets also cite another phrase from Fico's same comment. He stated that as long as he is head of government, he will not participate in any legal or financial mechanisms aimed at confiscating the frozen assets of the aggressor state.

Supplement

EU and Belgian government representatives, following a meeting on Friday, were unable to break the deadlock on the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, which are proposed to be used for a "reparation loan."

EU countries could pay up to 5.6 billion euros in interest payments annually if they do not agree on 140 billion euros for Ukraine, secured by Russian assets. The European Commission sent a document to EU capitals, highlighting the financial consequences of rejecting this plan.