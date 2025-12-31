$42.390.17
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Candidate of Medical Sciences Otto Stoika explains how alcohol affects the brain and liver, and reveals dangerous hangover signals. He emphasizes the absence of safe doses of alcohol and the danger of driving after consumption.

"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol

Festive feasts can often end in a headache and general weakness. Otto Stoika, Candidate of Medical Sciences, doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and public health expert, told UNN journalist about how alcohol affects the body, what everyone should know about hangovers, and what dangerous signals from the body to pay attention to.

Alcohol is a toxic substance that primarily affects the brain and liver, says the doctor. After consumption, it is quickly absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract into the blood, passes through the liver, and then enters the brain. The reaction to alcohol depends on the dose, the person's enzyme system, and even their mental state.

Alcohol is a toxic substance for the brain and liver. These organs bear the main burden. First, alcohol is absorbed into the blood, then through the liver it enters the brain, where the main effects of intoxication occur.

— explains the Candidate of Medical Sciences.

According to Otto Stoika, alcohol simultaneously inhibits and excites the nervous system. Due to the suppression of areas responsible for critical thinking, a person can become more emotional, talkative, or even aggressive. With an increase in dose, confusion and sluggishness may also appear.

Alcohol inhibits the nervous system, but not uniformly. Critical thinking is suppressed, so a person can behave too emotionally, and at high doses, intoxication occurs – slurred speech, impaired coordination, sluggishness.

— says the doctor.

Alcohol poses a particular danger when driving, the doctor emphasizes. Even if a person does not feel intoxicated and has drunk "only 50 grams," their reaction is still slowed down, so they cannot react quickly enough to situations that occur on the road.

A person may think they are sober, but alcohol is already slowing down their reaction. On the road, these milliseconds are crucial, so after any dose of alcohol, it is absolutely forbidden to drive.

— Stoika emphasizes.

So what is a hangover and why does it occur? The doctor explains: a pronounced hangover syndrome is more often characteristic of people who systematically abuse alcohol. And in those who drink rarely, the reaction usually occurs immediately – nausea, vomiting, headache.

A hangover the next day is often a sign of an already formed addiction. And if in the morning, during a hangover, a person feels better after a new dose of alcohol, then this is a very alarming signal.

— the doctor emphasizes.

In addition, Otto Stoika emphasizes that "treating" a hangover with alcohol is not only ineffective but also dangerous, as it means a new toxic blow to the body and a vicious circle of addiction. Instead, for a slight deterioration in well-being, the doctor advises simple and safe methods.

"Water, tea, light food, first courses, vegetables with fiber, shower, fresh air, sleep – this is enough for the body to gradually recover. This is not treatment, but gentle support," says Otto Stoika.

However, there are situations when there is no time to delay. The doctor emphasized that if the condition does not improve or, moreover, worsens: fever, severe vomiting, diarrhea, or complete loss of appetite appear - a doctor's consultation is absolutely necessary here.

An unwell state after alcohol should gradually ease. However, if the symptoms increase, the temperature rises, or severe weakness appears – this is a reason to seek medical help.

— adds the public health expert.

The doctor also advises paying attention to psychological markers of addiction: strong emotional excitement before drinking, insistence on "continuing" to drink, memory lapses, or drinking alcohol alone.

If a person does not remember episodes of the evening or believes that without alcohol a holiday is not a holiday, then these are red flags. Alcohol often masks psychological problems – loneliness, anxiety, internal tension.

— says the doctor.

In addition, the doctor emphasizes: modern medicine does not recognize "safe doses" of alcohol, and if a person does not drink – it is better not to start, and if they do drink – the less and less often, the better, says Otto Stoika.

So, holidays are not only a reason to raise a glass, but also a moment to honestly ask yourself: who is in control of the situation – you or alcohol.

Alla Kiosak

